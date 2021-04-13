WSSU cancels rest of spring football practices because of COVID-19 issues

Winston-Salem State’s spring football practices have been cut short because of COVID-19 issues.

The Rams had been through 10 of the allotted 15 practices before workouts were shut down this week. The Rams had scheduled a spring game for 5 p.m. Friday, but it won't be played.

Defensive end Karron Jeter, a fifth-year player, decided to stick around at WSSU instead of graduating so he could play his final season.

“We got some good practices in, however, so that was the main thing,” said Jeter, a potential All-CIAA player this fall. “It’s unfortunate we had to stop practicing, but now we’ve got some film to watch and we have something to go on as we head into the fall.”

Neither Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director, nor interim head coach Robert Massey could be reached for comment.

Jeter said he didn’t know whether the shutdown was because of campus cases or within the program in regards to COVID-19 issues.

According to the campus COVID-19 dashboard, student cases have been on the rise since April 1. There have been 115 reported cases among students and faculty since Jan. 1. Thirteen cases were reported on Monday, the most in one day within the last month.