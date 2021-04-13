WSSU cancels rest of spring football practices because of COVID-19 issues

Winston-Salem State’s spring football practices have been cut short because of COVID-19 issues.
The Rams had been through 10 of the allotted 15 practices before workouts were shut down this week. The Rams had scheduled a spring game for 5 p.m. Friday, but it won't be played.
Defensive end Karron Jeter, a fifth-year player, decided to stick around at WSSU instead of graduating so he could play his final season.
“We got some good practices in, however, so that was the main thing,” said Jeter, a potential All-CIAA player this fall. “It’s unfortunate we had to stop practicing, but now we’ve got some film to watch and we have something to go on as we head into the fall.”
Neither Etienne Thomas, WSSU’s athletics director, nor interim head coach Robert Massey could be reached for comment.
Jeter said he didn’t know whether the shutdown was because of campus cases or within the program in regards to COVID-19 issues.
According to the campus COVID-19 dashboard, student cases have been on the rise since April 1. There have been 115 reported cases among students and faculty since Jan. 1. Thirteen cases were reported on Monday, the most in one day within the last month.
Meanwhile, starting quarterback Dominique Graves has had surgery for a broken pinky finger on his left, throwing hand. Kam Smith, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, said Smith should be 100 percent by the fall.
East Tennessee State transfer Cameron Lewis, who is 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and is from Atlanta, filled Graves' spot in workouts after the injury. Lewis has three years of eligibility left after transferring.
“Cameron did some good things when he was in there, so I’m glad we had those practices to see how that position is shaping up,” Smith said.
Graves, who has been the starter the last two seasons, will get nearly five months to rehab his injury.
Graves’ mother, Teressa, posted on Facebook about her son’s surgery. “Thankful Dominique Graves surgery went well. Nobody but Jesus,” she wrote in the post.
This is the second surgery for the Graves family. Dominique’s twin brother, Kendyl, a starting offensive lineman, had shoulder surgery for a torn labrum last year. Kendyl Graves was going through spring practices but was being held out of contact drills.
One reason the spring practices were so important was because WSSU, and the rest of the CIAA, did not have a fall season because of the pandemic.
In 2019 the Rams were 4-6 and didn't contend in the CIAA for the first time since rejoining the conference in 2010.
