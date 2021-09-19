WSSU can't hold lead on Saturday night in 20-13 loss in Durham to N.C. Central

Marring the excitement level of the two programs meeting for the first time in 11 years was at about 9 p.m. on Saturday night a shooting took place in one of the nearby parking lots close to the stadium, according to WRAL.com.

N.C. Central confirmed that the shooting did not involve any students. WRAL.com reported that two people died in the shooting that took place at the Latharn Parking Deck on East Lawson Street.

The identities of the two people that died were not available on Saturday night, according to WRAL.com.

Because of the crime scene fans were locked down in the stadium for 45 minutes after the game ended around 10 p.m., according to WRAL.com. The website also reported that those fans who had parked in that lot couldn’t get to their cars until 11:30 p.m. or so.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elwood Robinson, the chancellor at WSSU who was at the game, credited N.C. Central’s administrators with handling what happened with grace.