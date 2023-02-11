Three players hit for double figures as balanced Fayetteville State held off visiting Winston-Salem State 63-51 at Capel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Elliott led the way for the Broncos (14-12, 5-3 Southern Division) with 15 points and Tyler Foster had 14. Cress Worthy had 10 points, as the Broncos handed the Rams their second straight loss.

The Rams (16-7, 5-3) never got on track offensively, shooting 37% and going just 6 of 23 on 3-point attempts.

Jaylon Gibson led the way for the Rams with 13 points and five rebounds, while Isaac Parson added 10 points. Nate Springs came off the bench to score nine points, making three of the six 3-pointers for the Rams.

The Rams played without senior Jonathan Hicklin.

The Rams beat the Broncos, the defending CIAA champions, 56-55 earlier this season at the Gaines Center.

In the first half, the Broncos took a 26-16 lead in a low-scoring first 20 minutes. The Broncos built that lead despite shooting just 26%. The Rams weren’t much better, shooting 32% and going just 1 of 11 on 3-point attempts. The Rams also had 12 turnovers, as they couldn’t get much going on offense.

Before the game, Fayetteville State coaches and players received their CIAA championship rings from last year’s title game that was won in Baltimore. It was the school’s second CIAA title, with the other one coming in 1973.

Fayetteville State beats WSSU women

Fayetteville State took firm control on first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division with a 59-46 win over Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon.

Alexis Radcliff led the way for the Broncos (16-6, 7-1 Southern Division) with 13 points and Aniyia Bryant added 11 in a balanced attack. Imani Elliott added 10 points, as the Broncos shot just 35%.

The Rams (13-9, 5-3) shot just 23% making 13 of 58 shots.

Taniah Wilkins led the Rams with 13 points and Amaya Tucker managed 10 points as she went 4 of 14 shooting and was 1 of 6 on 3-point attempts. Wilkins had nine rebounds and a blocked shot. Valencia Carroll chipped in with 11 points.

Next games

Both the WSSU women and men have just two regular-season games left before the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore. Both teams travel to Brayboy Gym for some “Brayboy Madness” on Wednesday night at Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte.

The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.