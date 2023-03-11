Winston-Salem State took it right to third-ranked Indiana (Pa.) in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament but came up short on Saturday afternoon at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Playing on their home court in Pennsylvania the Crimson Hawks won 52-50 on a late offensive rebound and basket by Tomiawa Sulaiman, a sophomore from London. With three seconds to go and the score tied Sulaiman missed a layup but got his own rebound and scored, and on the other end Samage Teel’s long 3-point attempt at the buzzer was no good and the top-seeded Crimson Hawks had survived against the eighth-seeded Rams.

Sulaiman led the Crimson Hawks with 20 points and Shawndale Jones added 11 points in the low-scoring game.

Teel led the Rams with 11 points and Jaylen Alston had 10 points as he went 5 of 6 shooting. Jaylen Gibson added nine points and Jaylin Parker, a senior walk-on guard who played a season-high 14 minutes, had six points and kept the Rams close with two big 3-pointers late in the game.

The Crimson Hawks improved to 31-1 and will play again on Sunday night.

The Rams ended Coach Cleo Hill Jr.'s fourth season with a 21-9 record.

With under a minute to go Teel tied the game at 50 and the Crimson Hawks got the ball back with 27 seconds to go. They worked the ball around until Suliaman got free underneath and after missing the layup followed it up with a put back for the game winner.

In the first half the Rams trailed 6-1 but took an 8-6 lead into the first media timeout.

The Rams went ahead 13-8 with 12 minutes to go in the first half on a basket from Nate Springs, who made his first start of the season for the Rams. Alston then scored on a fast break layup after a turnover for a 15-8 lead.

Alston scored again after an offensive rebound for a 17-8 lead with 10 minutes to go in the first half. That was their biggest lead of the game at nine points.

Springs made his first career start for the Rams after KC Shaw was not dressed for the game and didn’t play. For the first time this season Hill had Springs and Gibson start for the first time together. Both are 6-foot-10 but Springs versatility on offense with his ability to hit the 3-pointer gave the Rams some good spacing on the floor.

The Rams hit seven of their first 11 shots to take the 17-8 lead.

A tweak to their defense was the Rams going with a 2-3 zone defense, something they didn’t show much during the entire regular-season.

The Crimson Hawks tied the game at 21 with three minutes to go in the half and at halftime the Rams trialed 27-25.

After the hot start to the game the Rams cooled and wound up shooting 42% as they went 8 for 20 from the field in the low-scoring first half.

The Rams had just 10 players as senior Jon Hicklin and Shaw did not dress for the game. Hill wound up using a nine-man rotation that included freshman Jeremy Dixon who hadn’t played a lot of minutes toward the end of the season. The Rams were already without starting point guard Isaac Parson, who suffered a broken wrist in the CIAA Tournament's semifinals.

In the other two first-round games earlier in the day third-seeded Mercyhurst defeated sixth-seeded East Stroudsburg 72-66 and second-seeded West Liberty rolled to a 112-88 win over seventh-seeded Pitt-Johnstown.

Mercyhurst will take on West Liberty on Sunday at 5 p.m. and in the 7:30 p.m. game Indiana (Pa.) will take on the winner of the late game between Virginia Union and Fairmont State.