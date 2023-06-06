Winston-Salem State has completed its football schedule for this fall by adding an away game on Sept. 9 at Ohio Dominican University at 3 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio.

The school released its schedule in mid-April but didn’t have an opponent for the second week of the season.

After opening up at N.C. Central on Sept. 2 WSSU will now play in Ohio the next week.

Ohio Dominican University has around 1,700 students and is a Division II school for athletics. The Panthers compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, a league they joined in 2010 after moving from NAIA.

Last season the Panthers went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. They averaged 28 points per game while giving up 16 points per game. They ended last season winning three games in a row.

WSSU will have four home games and six road games this fall. Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 21 against St. Aug's.