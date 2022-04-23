WSSU completes spring practices with a 90-minute controlled scrimmage at Carver High School

It was a much-deserved reward for about 50 Winston-Salem State football players who were allowed to dress for a controlled scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Carver High School.

It’s been a long time since the Rams had a spring game, but Coach Robert Massey said it was important to see his team play in front of fans. About 400 showed up to see the 90-minute scrimmage, and while it wasn’t a thing of beauty, it did give Massey and his coaches something to go on.

“Obviously not everything was smooth but that’s OK,” Massey said of the first spring game at WSSU since March of 2019. “We did some some good things, and I thought the guys on defense flew around the ball pretty well.”

The Red Team won 17-7 with the big play a 90-yard interception return from walk-on freshman Jordan Adams. Quarterback Dominque Graves' pass was tipped by his receiver. Adams was there and raced the other way for the defensive touchdown.

“That was the play of the scrimmage,” Massey said. “And we liked that Adams was there to make the play. Usually it’s the defense that makes the most plays in something like this.”

Five observations:

1. Defensive lineman Karron Jeter decided to come back for his final year of eligibility and made a nice interception when Graves tried to throw a screen pass. Jeter, a former Mount Tabor star, was kicking himself on the sideline for not running it back for a score. “That should have been a pick six,” he said.

2. Offensive coordinator Kameron Smith, who 10 years ago guided the Rams to a 14-1 record and to the NCAA Division II national championship game, is implementing a new system. Graves said it will take time to get it fine tuned, but offered this about having enough offensive lineman to even play the scrimmage. “We had five healthy offensive linemen and that was it so I thought we did as well as we could considering are lack of depth there,” said Graves, who had two touchdown passes but also had two interceptions as he saw the majority of time at quarterback.

3. Unfortunately for the Rams, there were as many as seven players out after they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Massey also said several more were held out of the game because of nagging injuries. “You just can’t afford to have anybody get hurt in something like this and I think we did OK in that department,” Massey said. “Now it’s about hitting the weight room this summer and staying in shape for when we get back here in August.”

4. The luxury for the Rams this fall will be a defense that will have plenty of veterans starting with Jeter, linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, defensive end Trevor Willard (Reagan High School), linebacker Jasahn Rankin, defensive back Elijah Banks and defensive back Deiontae Jones. “It’s not a surprise the defense did well because we do have a lot of guys back,” said Jones about the Rams, who don’t have a defensive coordinator as of yet. Defensive line coach Markus McElveen ran the defense on Saturday. “We made some big plays and now we have to continue to do that this fall,” Jones said.

5. One of the best plays for the offense came on a bullet of a touchdown pass from 10 yards out from Graves to wide receiver Kadari Underwood. After last season Graves, who will graduate in May, was going to not come back to school to play but reconsidered. He said competing in Saturday’s game was good for him and he’s glad he’ll play his final season this fall. “This really helped me to be out here playing with the guys again so I’m excited that I stayed around,” said Graves, who lost the starting job last season when the Rams went 3-6. “I love what Coach (Kameron) Smith has done with a new offense so we’ll work hard once we get back in the fall.”

