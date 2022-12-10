WSSU continues dominance at the Gaines Center with easy win over Clark Atlanta

Winston-Salem State’s dominance at the Gaines Center continued on Saturday afternoon with an easy 86-59 win over Clark Atlanta.

The Rams have now won 20 in a row at home. They were undefeated at home last season, and last suffered a loss before the pandemic. Their last loss was Jan. 13, 2020, when Elizabeth City State won 69-68.

The Rams, ranked seventh in the latest Atlantic Region poll, improved to 8-1 this season and Clark Atlanta fell to 1-8.

The Rams are chasing the 11-1 mark that the 2000-01 team had through 12 games.

The Rams broke open a close game late in the first half and led 48-35 at the break.

The game was tied at 20 but then the Rams, behind Jaylon Gibson and Isaac Parson, took the lead for good and cruised from there.

Gibson led the way for the Rams with 25 points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots, a steal and an assist. Samage Teel scored 22 points, hitting his first four shots and going 6 of 9 shooting with two steals and two assists. Parson added 17 points and two assists.

The Rams shot a season-best 58% from the field, making 30 of 52 shots. But they were only 2 of 12 on 3-point attempts.

Early in the second half, Parson made a free throw for a 58-43 lead with 14 minutes to play.

A little later, Gibson’s dunk pushed the lead to 74-52 with less than seven minutes to go in the game. Gibson had another basket with 4:13 left to make the score 82-58, and Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. cleared his bench.

Justin Longstreet led the Panthers with 20 points, three rebounds and an assist. Jalen Williams added 16 points and Gwarren Douglas added 12. The Panthers had 17 turnovers and shot 43%.

The Rams open a key stretch as CIAA play opens on Thursday at the Gaines Center against Lincoln (Pa.) at 7:30 p.m. They will then play on Saturday at the Gaines Center against 14th-ranked Virginia Union at 4 p.m., and follow that up with another home game on Dec. 19 against Bowie State at 7:30 p.m.

All three of the CIAA dates will be women’s-men’s doubleheaders.

For all three of the CIAA doubleheaders, fans can get into the games by donating a canned good item. WSSU students are on break next week so the school is encouraging the community to come support the women’s and men’s teams.