WSSU continues its winning streak at home with 69-65 win over Lincoln (Pa.)

The home winning streak is still alive at the Gaines Center for Winston-Salem State. But it wasn’t easy.

The Rams won their 21st in a row in their on-campus arena but turned to their defense to beat Lincoln (Pa.) 69-65 in front of around 400 fans. When it mattered most the best defensive team in the CIAA rose to the challenge.

“It’s all about our defense,” said guard Isaac Parson who along with Xavier Fennell took the CIAA’s leading scorer out of his game by putting the clamps on Korey Williams. “We pride ourselves on that and we want to defend our home court and that’s what we did tonight.”

Parson, who was playing with hard plastic mask because of a broken nose suffered in practice, never let the mask affect him. He was 4 of 8 shooting but was just 2 of 6 from the free throw line. About 45 minutes after the game he returned to the Gaines Center floor to work on his free throws.

Williams, who leads the CIAA in scoring at 19 points a game, was held to seven points and played just 22 minutes. Despite Williams’ not on his game, however, the Lions never backed down and cut the Rams’ lead down to two late in the game.

“I thought we played a tough non-conference schedule but these league games are never going to be easy,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said as his Rams improved to 9-1 and won their eighth in a row. “These teams don’t care about our non-conference schedule.”

Jaylen Alston led the way for the Rams with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. He also hit one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds left that sealed the win. Jon Hicklin added 13 points and three rebounds and Parson scored 12 points.

The Rams had to battle through foul trouble from Jaylon Gibson, who came into the game leading the CIAA in shooting percentage at 65%. He played just 13 minutes and had six points with three rebounds. Alston was also in foul trouble but was able to play through it.

“We battled some things tonight,” Hill said as the Rams played their first game since exams ended. “I thought DyQuavis (Wilkins) played well at the (center) and we had to put him there when Nate (Springs) went out so he was comfortable.”

Wilkins, who is listed at 6-5, had a big steal late in the game that was pivotal with the Lions trailing by just two points.

“It really wasn’t a problem,” Wilkins said as he had to battle Peter Sorber, who is 6-9 and around 250 pounds and who had 14 points. “I’ve been in the weight room so it’s been OK.”

As for the streak of home wins, Hill said it’s a big deal.

“I think it does matter because we want to defend our home court,” Hill said.

The Rams are now 9-1 and 1-0 in CIAA play while the Lions lost their fifth in a row and fell to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

WSSU’s Jeremy Dixon is back home

One of the key players in the Rams’ early-season nine-man rotation is missing in Jeremy Dixon, who is home in Kinston because of a family emergency.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said that Dixon, a 6-foot-4 freshman, took his final exams and then headed home.

“He’ll be back next semester and he was playing well for us,” Hill said. “We’ll miss his shooting and his defense. He had to attend to a family matter and we respect that.”

Dixon is averaging close to 10 minutes a game and 4.1 points per game while shooting 44%.

Nate Springs, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Kennesaw State, is still recovering from minor knee surgery but Hill said he could return in early to mid-January.

“We like his progress on his rehab,” Hill said.

Top 25 ranking not important

While the Rams are continuing to move up in the region rankings and are No. 6 this week they still haven’t cracked either of the Division II Top 25 polls.

Hill said he lets his assistants worry about the polls.

“My assistants (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) look at that stuff,” Hill said. “I’m one game at a time and I look at our next opponent. All of that stuff will take care of itself if we just take care of our business.”

Rams get commitment for next year

Lance Gill, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte, has committed to play for WSSU next season.

Gill, who has a 3.3 grade point average, helped United Faith to a state championship last season. Through 10 games this season he’s averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game.

“I’m just looking forward to contributing as soon as a I step on campus,” Gill said. “I’ve got a lot of family and friends there in Winston and the team just embraced me on my official visit so I’m excited.”

Last season Gill was the leading rebounder for United Faith and was second on the team in steals.

He was also getting recruited by Mount Oliver, Lenior-Rhyne and Mars Hill.

“I want to major in Computer Science and that was another reason why I committed early,” Gill said.

WSSU women roll to easy win

Amaya Tucker scored 19 points and Valencia Carroll added 17 as the WSSU women rolled past Lincoln (Pa.) 79-61. The Lions are the defending CIAA champions.

The Rams dominated early and by halftime led 42-27. Their biggest lead was 32 points early in the fourth quarter.

“We really wanted this one bad and it’s a great way to start CIAA play,” said Tucker, who also had five rebounds and two steals.

Jakaiya Mack added 14 points and six rebounds for the Rams (5-3, 1-0 CIAA).

The Lions (5-5, 0-1) were led by Anyssa Fields who had 14 points.

Next games

Both the women’s and men’s team will be in action again on Saturday against Virginia Union. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. and the men’s game at 4 p.m.

Fans can get into the game with just a canned good that will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

The Rams’ men will be facing one of their stiffest tests of the season as the 13th-ranked Panthers come to town. The Rams didn’t have much luck against the Panthers losing three times. The Rams had just seven losses last season.

