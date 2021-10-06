WSSU, defending CIAA champion, will have a new look as it opens season

Winston-Salem State does play basketball.
At least that’s the plan as Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his men's team prepare to play for the first time since Feb. 29, 2020. On that day, the Rams rallied in the CIAA championship game to beat Fayetteville State to win the school’s 12th conference title.
But that’s been it since then, thanks to COVID-19 and the cancellation of last season.
“We realize we are the defending champions, but we also realize we aren’t the same club,” said Hill, whose team will have 11 newcomers along with four returning players from the championship team.
Two of those returnees, point guard Jon Hicklin and defensive wizard Xavier Fennell, will be counted on for their experience. Post player Shamon Jackson, a role player two years ago, and seldom-used Jaylin Parker were also part of the championship team and are back. Melvin Huntley Jr. is also back but will be a volunteer assistant coach.
“We’ll be defense-first,” Hill said. “We’re undecided if we’re going to go with two (post players) or one, but we’ll get that figured out.”
The big losses from the championship team were outgoing seniors Rob Colon, Julius Barnes, Mason Harrell and Justice Kithcart. With Colon, the CIAA Tournament MVP, the Rams had a deadly shooter opponents had to watch every time down the court.
This season the Rams will be more balanced across the board. Transfer Cameron Campbell (who played at Lincoln in Pennsylvania) is an outstanding shooter. Campbell was the lone WSSU player to make the All-CIAA preseason team. Freshmen guards Isaac Parson and Samage Teel give Hill depth in the backcourt. Parson and Teel got a year stronger and acclimated themselves to college in 2020-21.
Transfers Rasheen Merlin (6 feet 9, 250 pounds) and Cyrille Diop, who is 6-8 and is from France, stayed in the program despite playing no games last season.
“We want to defend (the CIAA title) even though we have 11 new guys who weren’t around two years ago,” Hill said. “So the new guys aren’t really defending it but there is an expectation around here to win championships and we’re not going to shy away from that.”
Hicklin, who has dropped about 10 pounds since last season’s COVID-19 year, is around 200 pounds and ready to lead the team at point guard at 6 feet 4. Parson, however, is also a point guard and will give the Rams depth at that position.
Hill and assistant coaches Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith want to have all five players on the court able to handle the ball and shoot. The CIAA is guard-oriented, and being able to defend and get up and down the court makes a team more effective. The Rams were picked second in the league in the CIAA preseason poll behind Fayetteville State.
“The mindset is the same because we want to come back and win and we had a year taken from us when nobody in our conference played so we want to get out there and get wins,” Hicklin said. “We want to prove we weren’t just sitting around, we were working to get better.”
The Rams will play exhibition games at Duke at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, then face Morris at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Gaines Center to open the regular season.
Because of COVID-19 the 2019-20 championship team never got to celebrate its title at the school. They received their rings, but there was no ceremony at the Gaines Center nor recognition by the city of Winston-Salem.
“It was really weird because we were up in Pennsylvania (for the NCAA Division II Tournament) and it all got canceled, so we came back to an empty campus,” Hicklin said.
Hill said the championship team will be recognized at homecoming this month.
Hicklin’s ring sits on a shelf at his home with a light shining on it.
“When people come over, they see it,” he said.
Fans at the Gaines Center will have to wear masks and show proof of being vaccinated or a negative test to get into games. New bleachers are being installed in the building that opened in the late 1970s. Because of the construction, the Rams will practice in Whitaker Gym.
“I think that our depth will pay dividends for us,” Hill said. “There’s a good stretch here when we start the season (with exhibition games against Duke and Wake Forest) where we are going to find out what we will have.”
As for the expectations of once again being a contender in the CIAA, Hill smiled.
“We’ll have no choice, but we will embrace it,” Hill said. “I like that this group is unselfish and they enjoy each other’s company. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”
