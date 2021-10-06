WSSU, defending CIAA champion, will have a new look as it opens season

“The mindset is the same because we want to come back and win and we had a year taken from us when nobody in our conference played so we want to get out there and get wins,” Hicklin said. “We want to prove we weren’t just sitting around, we were working to get better.”

The Rams will play exhibition games at Duke at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, then face Morris at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Gaines Center to open the regular season.

Because of COVID-19 the 2019-20 championship team never got to celebrate its title at the school. They received their rings, but there was no ceremony at the Gaines Center nor recognition by the city of Winston-Salem.

“It was really weird because we were up in Pennsylvania (for the NCAA Division II Tournament) and it all got canceled, so we came back to an empty campus,” Hicklin said.

Hill said the championship team will be recognized at homecoming this month.

Hicklin’s ring sits on a shelf at his home with a light shining on it.

“When people come over, they see it,” he said.