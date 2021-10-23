WSSU defense comes up big again as it beats Livingstone 21-0 in homecoming game

In the first half the Rams’ defense held the Blue Bears to 90 yards on 30 plays as they got past midfield once and that was on a penalty.

On offense, the Rams scored three times in the first half on eight possessions as quarterback Cam Lewis had three touchdown passes. Two of them were to Alex Cabrera and the other was a 10-yard pass for a score to Antjuan Collins for a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Blue Bears never could establish anything on offense. Defensive back Elijah Banks of the Rams continued his outstanding play with his third interception of the season in the first half.

Lewis ended up 12 of 25 passing for 196 yards and an interception to go with his three touchdown passes. He was also sacked six times as the Rams were forced to punt eight times but because their defense was playing so well it hardly mattered.

Cabrera, a senior transfer from Eastern Kentucky, was also playing in his first homecoming game at WSSU. He had his breakout game (3 catches for 88 yards) at the right time as he got behind the defense on both of his touchdown catches with one from 35 yards and the other from midfield.

“This atmosphere is crazy,” Cabrera said. “I’ve been to four other college homecomings before this and there’s nothing like this one.”