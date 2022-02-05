WSSU does just enough to remain unbeaten at the Gaines Center this season

It was like root canal for Winston-Salem State — without anesthesia.
A young St. Aug’s team, languishing near the bottom of the CIAA standings, gave the Rams all they could handle in front of about 1,000 at the Gaines Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams finally got their footing, and found their defense just in time as they beat the Falcons 65-56 in overtime.
As usual, it was the Rams’ defense that bailed them out; they allowed just three points in the overtime.
“I just think we found ourselves a little bit in overtime,” said freshman Samage Teel, whose layup gave the Rams a four-point lead with 1:40 to play.
The next trip down the court, Teel hit two free throws to secure the win and the Rams remained unbeaten at home, 8-0 this season.
Javonte Cooke scored 20 points and Cameron Campbell, who had been fighting a mini shooting slump, found his groove and scored 21 points, with two assists and two steals.
Teel had 16 points and spent the majority of the second half and the entire five minutes of OT at point guard, trying to fend off the pesky Falcons.
“I thought this was a team win,” said Coach Cleo Hill, Jr.. “They are a lot like Livingstone, where they have a couple of guys who can get to the basket. We wanted to switch from man to zone, but as long as we could force them into contested shots I thought we’d be OK.”
Also lending a spark was Xavier Fennell, who didn’t see the court until 15 minutes were left in the game. Hill said it was a coaches’ decision not play Fennell, but his rebounding and defense were pivotal.
“He did give us a spark and we needed one,” Hill said.
The Rams picked up a valuable Southern Division win. With only a handful of games left in the regular season, the defending CIAA champions are playing for the division title but more importantly, a good seed in the CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.
“Coaches were on us hard in the overtime about our defense,” Teel said; the Rams outscored the Falcons 12-3 in overtime. “We just banded together and got it done.”
The Rams (5-1, Southern Division, 15-5 overall) have won four in a row and nine of their past 10 games.
St. Aug’s, 1-5 in the Southern Division and 4-18 overall, have now lost 11 of their past 12.
Homecourt advantage
Even before COVID-19, the Rams enjoyed one of the best home-court advantages in the CIAA.
That’s been the case this season as well, even though the Gaines Center crowd limit has been reduced to about 900 to 1,000 for games. The first three rows on the student side of the Gaines Center haven't been in use this season.
Hill said he was surprised to hear that the Rams have now won 12 straight games at the Gaines Center, dating to January of 2020.
“There is a pride thing and a confidence thing to want to protect the house,” Hill said. “We don’t want to lose in our building, and that’s been the rallying cry since I got here (three seasons ago).”
The Rams lost five home games in Hill’s first season in 2018-19, but in his three seasons since the Rams are an impressive 25-9 with the Red Sea of Sound in the building.
This is freshman Isaac Parson’s first season at the Gaines Center.
“I love it when we are at home,” Parson said. “It’s better than I thought it would be because of the energy. It really does make you play even harder.”
For a Saturday afternoon game the students start lining up around 10 a.m., according to Hill. All the students, and fans that come, have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
“That’s how much dedicating our students and fans have that atmosphere is so important,” Hill said.
Championship team recognized
It seems like a long time ago when the Rams won the CIAA title in Charlotte on Feb. 29, 2020. But that team was finally recognized right before Saturday’s game.
Four players — Shamon Jackson, Jaylin Parker, Xavier Fennell and Jon Hicklin — are still on the team. Melvin Huntley is a volunteer assistant coach this season. The others who came back to enjoy the new banner were Rob Colon, Justice Kithcart, Mason Harrell, Julius Barnes, Justin Ross and Charles Terry.
“It’s great to be back here and I’ve never seen a game since I was playing those four years,” Colon said. “It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, but it’s been almost two years. It’s great to see all the guys together again and to see the coaches.”
Scouting two WSSU players
Cy Alexander, a former N.C. A&T basketball coach and a Winston-Salem native, was in the crowd for the men’s game, scouting Cooke and Campbell for the HBCU All-Star Game scheduled for April 3 at 4 p.m. in New Orleans, to be broadcast on CBS.
The game will feature 24 of the best players from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T and Hampton.
The game is part of the Final Four weekend in New Orleans and the team will be selected in mid-March.
Ross leads WSSU women
Center Kendra Ross, a transfer from N.C. A&T, had her best game of the season as WSSU beat St. Aug’s 61-50.
Ross had 14 points, 14 rebounds as the Rams picked up a key Southern Division win.
“We needed this one bad because they beat us in Raleigh earlier in the year,” Ross said.
The Rams (4-2, Southern Division, 10-8 overall) also got 25 points from Amaya Tucker and 11 points from Tyliah Burns.
The Falcons (3-3, 7-13) got 10 points each from Milequa Eason and Jada Swafford.
Look ahead
The women will play Monday at Elizabeth City State in a makeup game. Both the women’s and men’s teams will play at Claflin on Thursday with the women’s game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game to follow. On Saturday Fayetteville State comes to the Gaines Center for a women’s-men’s doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
