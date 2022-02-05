WSSU does just enough to remain unbeaten at the Gaines Center this season

It was like root canal for Winston-Salem State — without anesthesia.

A young St. Aug’s team, languishing near the bottom of the CIAA standings, gave the Rams all they could handle in front of about 1,000 at the Gaines Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams finally got their footing, and found their defense just in time as they beat the Falcons 65-56 in overtime.

As usual, it was the Rams’ defense that bailed them out; they allowed just three points in the overtime.

“I just think we found ourselves a little bit in overtime,” said freshman Samage Teel, whose layup gave the Rams a four-point lead with 1:40 to play.

The next trip down the court, Teel hit two free throws to secure the win and the Rams remained unbeaten at home, 8-0 this season.

Javonte Cooke scored 20 points and Cameron Campbell, who had been fighting a mini shooting slump, found his groove and scored 21 points, with two assists and two steals.

Teel had 16 points and spent the majority of the second half and the entire five minutes of OT at point guard, trying to fend off the pesky Falcons.