The Red Sea of Sound, the award-winning Winston-Salem State band, sounded good at the spring game on Saturday afternoon in front of about 700 at Carver High School.

As for the football team, it’s still a work in progress, running about 60 plays during a controlled scrimmage. There were several good plays on offense and while the defense never did create a turnover, it held its own when the first team was out there.

Coach Robert Massey has had two straight three-win seasons and turning the corner to make the Rams viable again in the CIAA won't be easy.

“The offense scored and showed a lot of improvement,” Massey said of the offense, under the direction of coordinator Chris Barnette, who has been at practice for all of one week.

Barnette was hired late, but at least he has some film to work with when it comes to his two quarterbacks — rising sophomores Bryce Jackson and Jahmier Slade. The good news is neither one of them had a turnover and took turns guiding the offense to four touchdowns and two field goals.

“We are excited that we came out of this healthy with no injuries, but we still have a long way to go,” Massey said. “We didn’t turn the ball over and we got the opportunity to get in the end zone, and I think that’s what we needed to see.”

The Rams ranked 140th last season in scoring in Division II at just 17 points a game. There's nowhere to go but up as Barnette will try to put his stamp on this fall's team.

Barnette, who helped N.C. A&T win four Celebration Bowls during his time with the Aggies, is optimistic about what he saw on Saturday. Not only will Jackson and Slade have a chance to compete for the starting job this fall, but incoming freshman Daylin Lee, 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, will get a chance. Lee, from Shelby, was on the sideline in street clothes along with several of the other incoming freshmen and transfers who will arrive in August.

“We’ll also look into the portal for a possible quarterback,” Barnette said. “I like what I saw from Bryce and Jahmier. This is all about the process to get better and be more efficient on offense, and it’s got to start now.”

Here are four observations from the scrimmage:

Offensive line must improve

If the Rams are to improve at all, it starts up front. Three linemen who stood out in the scrimmage were center Darius McDuffie, tackle Elijah Gordon and guard Dakota McLendon, a 24-year-old graduate transfer from Wingate.

McLendon has a year left to play and decided to use it at WSSU while taking graduate classes. He played and graduated from Fayetteville State and transferred to Wingate, but it didn’t work out last season and he played just two games there.

“I wanted to play my final year of college football, so this has worked out great,” said McLendon, an Eastern Alamance graduate.

He’s also gotten into the spirit of the Fayetteville State-WSSU rivalry. He was asked about all of his Broncos’ gear: “I burned it all,” he said, laughing.

The challenge by the fall will to find a couple of more starters and build depth.

“You have to have depth at offensive line or things can go south in a hurry,” Barnette said.

Rebuilding at linebacker

While the defense was very good last season, keeping the Rams in most games, assistant coach Eric Brown is trying to find linebackers upon whom he can rely.

In the scrimmage Kairon Martin, a transfer from N.C. Central, Noble Joyner and James McIntyre of Winston-Salem, who transferred from Barton College, all stood out.

“We’re rebuilding, but I like what I see from those three,” Brown said.

Martin, who has three years of eligibility left, transferred last fall but redshirted.

“It’s going to take a lot of us transfer guys and the freshmen who are coming in to communicate and get better,” Martin said. “If we are all on the same page we’ll be fine. I thought we had some good moments in today’s game.”

Quarterbacks had decent stats

While running back Trevon Hester had the best run of the game, a 44-yard burst around the left side, the quarterbacks were being watched the closest.

Jackson wound up 11 of 21 passing for 216 yards that included a 72-yard touchdown pass to Chad Turner. On the play Turner took a screen pass, sprinted up the field after shedding a tackler and then got behind the secondary for the touchdown using his outstanding speed.

Jackson also had a short touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Davis-Ingram late in the scrimmage.

Slade had nifty 5-yard touchdown run on a keeper and he also hit running back Noah Marshall out of the backfield on a short pass. Marshall, a former Mount Tabor star, caught the short pass and went up the middle for 42 yards and the score. Slade wound up 7 of 11 passing for 76 yards.

The eye test doesn’t fail

Defensive lineman Emmanuel White stood the tallest among that unit. The Charlotte transfer is 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, and is being converted from a tight end to a defensive end.

Trevor Willard, one of the starters back at defensive end, sat out the scrimmage with a slight injury but this gave White more time on the field.

In his four seasons at Charlotte, White, 22, originally from Africa, only played in four games so he has two years of eligibility left.

One of the best catches by a wide receiver was turned in by Keith Williams, who snagged a 26-yard catch leaping over a defender. He came down with the catch on a throw from Jackson on a fourth-and-1 play that kept alive the final touchdown drive of the scrimmage.

The last word

“As far as effort and what we need to clean up, I’ll address all of that here in the offseason with the offense,” Barnette said. “One thing I talk about it the controllables. You can always control your attitude and your commitment and you can always control your effort.”