WSSU falls to Fayetteville State 10-3 in final game of the season

Winston-Salem State’s football season came to an end with a 10-3 loss at Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos did just enough offensively and the Rams’ rally in the second half fell short.

The Rams had a chance to tie the game with a minute to play after Ta’Shaun Taylor caused a fumble and the Rams got the ball back trialing 10-3.

Quarterback Cameron Lewis was sacked on the first play from near midfield and was injured with backup Dominique Graves coming into the game. Graves completed one pass and Lewis came back in.

Lewis got the Rams down to the 16-yard line but on a first-down play with 12 seconds to go and no timeouts he threw a screen pass that was caught and the clock ran out after the tackle.

The Broncos finished the CIAA regular-season with a perfect 7-0 record.

The Broncos scored on two of their first four possessions to grab a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Broncos got a 46-yard touchdown pass from Khari Lane to Braxton Knotts who broke away from the secondary early in his route. Later in the second quarter Elton Andrew made a 19-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 5:43 left in the half.