WSSU falls to Fayetteville State 10-3 in final game of the season

Winston-Salem State’s football season came to an end with a 10-3 loss at Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos did just enough offensively and the Rams’ rally in the second half fell short.
The Rams had a chance to tie the game with a minute to play after Ta’Shaun Taylor caused a fumble and the Rams got the ball back trialing 10-3.
Quarterback Cameron Lewis was sacked on the first play from near midfield and was injured with backup Dominique Graves coming into the game. Graves completed one pass and Lewis came back in.
Lewis got the Rams down to the 16-yard line but on a first-down play with 12 seconds to go and no timeouts he threw a screen pass that was caught and the clock ran out after the tackle.
The Broncos finished the CIAA regular-season with a perfect 7-0 record.
The Broncos scored on two of their first four possessions to grab a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. The Broncos got a 46-yard touchdown pass from Khari Lane to Braxton Knotts who broke away from the secondary early in his route. Later in the second quarter Elton Andrew made a 19-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 5:43 left in the half.
The Broncos ended up leading 10-0 at halftime as the Rams stalled out on all six possessions. In the first half the Rams had just four first downs and 52 yards. The Broncos had 137 yards of offense in the first half.
On the second play of the fourth quarter the Rams finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal from Ivan Caro. The Rams were without their starting field-goal kicker, Jabonni Esparza, who was out with an injury.
The Broncos (7-0 CIAA, 8-1 overall) will play on Saturday in Salem, Va. in the CIAA championship game against Bowie State. The Broncos are in the championship game for the fourth straight time but have yet to win the title during that span.
The Rams finish their second season under Robert Massey, who was also the interim head coach in 2019, with 3-4 CIAA record and 3-6 overall. In his two seasons as interim head coach the Rams were a combined 7-13.
WSSU 0 0 3 0 - 3
Fay. State 0 10 0 0 - 10
F – Knotts 46 pass from Lane (Young kick)
F – Andrew 19 field goal
W – Caro 22 field goal
