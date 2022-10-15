WSSU finds some home cooking and its first victory with 17-10 win over Shaw at Bowman Gray Stadium

“So hard to be a Ram” has taken on a whole new meaning this football season at Winston-Salem State.

That phrase, which is part of one of the school fight songs, use to mean how dominate the Rams were. That’s hardly the case now, but it got a little easier on Saturday afternoon as the Rams finally won by beating Shaw 17-10 in front of around 3,500 on Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium.

In a season of very few big plays for the Rams, the biggest on Saturday was turned in by defensive back Narique Smith and linebacker Willy Blackstock. Smith blocked a field-goal attempt in the third quarter and Willy Blackstock, a sophomore transfer from Fayetteville State who is from Reidsville, scooped up the loose football and went 81 yards untouched to give the Rams a 17-10 lead.

“On that third (field-goal attempt of the game) I just got a hand on it,” Smith said about his game-turning block. “And then I knew it was a touchdown when I saw him get the ball, so I wasn’t going to let him not score.”

Blackstock, who joined the Rams in late August and whose name was just added to the roster, downplayed his touchdown.

“I came here the week of registration,” said Blackstock, who is a walk-on. “Coach just told me to run behind the kicker because we are going for the block and I saw the ball and it was all she wrote. I just did whatever I could to help the team win.”

In the midst of the Red Sea of Sound blaring, and his teammates celebrating on the field Blackstock was asked if he was tired after going the 81 yards for the game-changing score.

“I was a little gassed,” he said, “but I was going to lay it all on the line for my guys.”

Coach Robert Massey, who has his first win as the permanent head coach after signing a four-year contract in the spring, said he was proud of the resiliency and the defense.

“The guys had to buy in and they did this week,” Massey said. “It’s hard to win….I hate to say it but we’ll take it and that’s a good football team we beat out there.”

The Rams jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to interceptions by defensive lineman Octavius McLaurin and linebacker Freddie Johnson, Jr. Both interceptions set up scores.

Ivan Caro made a 22-yard field goal and freshman quarterback Bryce Jackson, who made his first career start and played the entire game, scored from 1 yard out early in the second quarter.

The Bears came back to tie the game at halftime thanks to a field goal from Devin Versteegen and a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Blake to Jahquel Webb with 29 seconds left in the half.

Then it was time for somebody to make play as both offenses were stuck in the mud even though the field had no mud. The Rams had just one turnover, but the Bears didn’t score off it. That was a far cry from the six turnovers they had last week in a loss to Livingstone.

“We took care of the ball and continued to fight,” Massey said. “That’s all you can ask for.”

As for qualifying the biggest play of the season, Smith said he isn’t sure but he’ll take it.

“I don’t know that it was the biggest play of the season but it was big at that time,” Smith said. “This is just the start of our journey.”

Blackstock, who played at powerhouse Reidsville High School, said he's thankful that his teammates have embraced him after transferring from Fayetteville State. He also led the Rams with five tackles.

"To come home and get this first win is wonderful," he said. "This atmosphere was electric."

As for coming out of Reidsville, Blackstock said: "That's the football capital of North Carolina. And Coach (Jimmy) Teague and his coaches breed winners."

Next week

The Rams (1-5, 1-3 CIAA) will play at St. Aug’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Shaw (2-5, 2-3) will play at home against Livingstone.

Recruits at the stadium

A big part of Massey trying to build the program is finding talent through the high-school level. Before the game, around 60 recruits and their parents got to go down to the field to see the Rams warm-up.

With about 45 minutes to go before the 1:30 p.m. kickoff Massey gathered all the recruits and their parents around him to for a short talk. After Massey talked to the large group he jogged back to the locker room at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Noteworthy

Shaw kicker Devin Versteggen had a 42-yard field goal with his right foot and a 77-yard punt with his left foot. Because he suffered an early-season injury with his dominant left leg he learned to kick with his right leg. However, he also had a field-goal attempt blocked that was returned for a touchdown….

In the first half the Rams had 99 yards of offense but created two turnovers that led to their two scores. The game was tied at 10 at halftime after the Bears got a late touchdown….

Even though the fans were spread out far and wide in the 13,000-seat stadium public addresser BDaht talked the crowd into doing the wave. It took place in the fourth quarter and started with the WSSU band and went all the way around to the Shaw band….

Shaw outgained WSSU 201-233 on offense but their two turnovers hurt the Bears in the first half....

Running back Asa Barnes was the workhorse for the Rams with 133 yards on 22 carries....

Shaw 0 10 0 0 - 10

WSSU 3 7 7 0 - 17

W – 22 field goal Ivan Caro

W – Bryce Jackson 1 run (Caro kick)

S – Devin Versteggen 42 kick

S – Jahquel Webb 12 pass from Patrick Blake (Versteegen kick)

W – Blocked field goal attempt by Narique Smith and 82-yard return by Willy Black-stock (Caro kick)

A – 3,500