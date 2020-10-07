WSSU football program receives positive news: A new grass field at Bowman Gray Stadium is coming

Positive, uplifting news is finally greeting the Winston-Salem State football program.

When the Rams get back to Bowman Gray Stadium next fall for the 2021 season, they will do so on a new grass field.

Thanks to the $9 million in limited-obligation bond money that is going toward renovations at the 13,000-seat stadium, new sod and a better irrigation system will be installed.

“I tell you what, that’s great to hear,” said Rams interim head coach Robert Massey. “That’s a big deal to know we’ll be on a new field next season. It's definitely something to look forward to."

Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager, said the work on the field will start this fall and go through the winter. He said the field should be ready by the 2021 football season.

Massey said erosion over the years is noticeable on the Bermuda grass field.

“The crown has definitely worn down some and you really don’t notice it unless you are at field level,” Massey said.

Defensive back Josh Flowers, who will be a fifth-year player next fall, said he hadn’t heard about the new field but welcomed it.