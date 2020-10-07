WSSU football program receives some positive news - a new grass field at Bowman Gray Stadium is coming

Finally, there is some positive, uplifting news for the Winston-Salem State football program.

When the Rams get back to Bowman Gray Stadium next fall for what will hopefully be the 2021 season, they will do so on a brand new grass field.

Thanks to the $9 million in bond money that’s going toward renovations at the 13,000-seat stadium, new sod and a better irrigation system will be installed.

“I tell you what, that’s great to hear,” said interim head coach Robert Massey of the Rams. “That’s a big deal to know we’ll be on a new field next season. It's definitely something to look forward to."

Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager, said the work on the field will start this fall and go through the winter. He said by next fall it should be ready for the football season.

Massey said that the erosion that’s taken place through the years is noticeable on the Bermuda grass field.

“The crown has definitely worn down some and you really don’t notice it unless you are at field level,” Massey said.

Defensive back Josh Flowers, who will be a fifth-year senior next fall, said he hadn’t heard about the new field but definitely welcomed it.