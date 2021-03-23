WSSU football team gets back on the practice field after nearly a 500 day gap

Quarterback Dominique Graves of Winston-Salem took a shotgun snap during a drill at spring practice, faked a handoff, then went up the middle on a keeper and was in full stride.
Maybe because the Rams haven’t been on the practice field in nearly 500 days Graves took every snap as if it was a game on Monday afternoon.
“It sort of felt like a game,” Graves said. “I guess because we’ve been away from this for so long. But man, it felt good to be out there with the guys again.”
Graves wasn’t alone in his feelings as the Rams hit spring practice with about 80 players. It's the first time they've all been in uniform since November of 2019 after COVID-19 shut down their fall season in 2020.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, had to wait an extra week to open practice as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic but he was bouncing around as much as the players.
“I’m old, but I’m excited to be out here,” Massey said. “I’m smiling beneath this mask because I think all of us need this in a big way. I counted the days and it’s been 489 days since our last game (in the 2019 season).”
Players are tested twice a week for COVID-19 and to keep a safe distance only a few players are allowed into the locker rooms before and after practices. Coaches wear masks during practices while the players go without masks.
"We know this thing can be shut down at any time with a positive test or contact tracing so staying safe is our No. 1 priority," Massey said.
Massey and his assistant coaches are trying to take it easy as they ease the Rams into spring ball.
“We got lucky in some ways by holding off for a week because I’ve been talking with other coaches around the league and they are having a lot of injuries already,” Massey said. “That’s what we have to be on the look out for because these guys haven’t been going through any football-related drills for a long time so we have to keep that in mind.”
After the 90-minute practice, each of the assistant coaches addressed the players and Marvin Bohannon said it best.
“Hey guys, you are playing football again,” he said. “Isn’t this great. You need to relish this because it can be gone at any time.”
Cornerback Josh Flowers, a senior who is an All-CIAA candidate this fall, tried to use all his senses when describing what it was like to be on the practice field again.
“We are just happy to be out here with everybody,” Flowers said. “The air feels good, the grass feels amazing and I just love seeing all the smiles, and the energy was there. Today was just the first day but we got a long way to go but it feels good to be out here.”
The Rams were just 4-6 in 2019 so they have a long way to go to be a contender again in the CIAA.
Linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor, a junior from Durham, says getting back on the field again is a big deal.
“It’s surreal and I’m so glad that we are out here,” said Taylor, who is the Rams’ leading tackler who is returning from the 2019 team. “We are just blessed to be out here and to be with our teammates and coaches. I don’t think anybody will ever take practice for granted again and that’s why you see so much excitement.”
While Massey said the most important thing is keeping his players healthy this spring, he also realizes getting into football shape will not be easy.
“This was taken away from us because of COVID but now there’s a new energy,” Massey said. “I think these guys are excited and are flying around. We are going to be very basic in what we install because we’ve been away from it for so long.”
As a reward for their first day of practice on Monday afternoon, the players went back at it on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.
“They all will be awake and ready to go,” Massey said on Monday. “There are no classes at 6 a.m. so they’ll all be here.”
