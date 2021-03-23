WSSU football team gets back on the practice field after nearly a 500 day gap

"We know this thing can be shut down at any time with a positive test or contact tracing so staying safe is our No. 1 priority," Massey said.

Massey and his assistant coaches are trying to take it easy as they ease the Rams into spring ball.

“We got lucky in some ways by holding off for a week because I’ve been talking with other coaches around the league and they are having a lot of injuries already,” Massey said. “That’s what we have to be on the look out for because these guys haven’t been going through any football-related drills for a long time so we have to keep that in mind.”

After the 90-minute practice, each of the assistant coaches addressed the players and Marvin Bohannon said it best.

“Hey guys, you are playing football again,” he said. “Isn’t this great. You need to relish this because it can be gone at any time.”

Cornerback Josh Flowers, a senior who is an All-CIAA candidate this fall, tried to use all his senses when describing what it was like to be on the practice field again.