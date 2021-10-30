WSSU football team has its three-game win streak snapped by Shaw

Winston-Salem State’s football team had its three-game win streak snapped by Shaw on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.

The Bears won 38-14 after the Rams had built a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Rams (3-3 CIAA, 3-6 overall) were eliminated from contention for the Southern Division title and will play their final game of the season on Saturday at Fayetteville State.

With 25 seconds left in the half, quarterback Cameron Lewis scored on an 11-yard run and after Jobanni Esparza’s point after the Rams held a 14-10 halftime lead.

Late in the third quarter the Bears (5-1, 6-3) went ahead for good on Sidney Gibbs’ 3-yard run.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears scored three more touchdowns to win going away. The final touchdown was a 14-yard pass from Torin Campbell to Ty'Traveon Roberts.

The touchdown gave the Bears a 38-14 lead with 3:01 to go in the game.

Earlier, the Rams trailed 10-0 but Lewis scored on a 17-yard run with 4:25 to go in the half to cut the lead to 10-7 after Esparza’s point-after attempt. Lewis then scored again to give the Rams some momentum heading into halftime.