Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State has heard the criticism either on social media or otherwise. He doesn’t have to be reminded how long it has been since his football team was relevant in the CIAA.

“I can’t be consumed by all of that, or I wouldn’t have lasted this long in the profession,” Massey said on Monday in his office at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Massey is headed into his fourth season as the head coach, and the turnaround has to be this fall. He spent two years as the interim head coach, and then got the job on a permanent basis signing a four-year contract before last season.

However, last season the Rams went just 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the CIAA and were not a factor in the Southern Division.

Next week when the CIAA has its media day in Salem, Va. the preseason coaches’ poll will come out and Massey’s not sure where the Rams might wind up. The preseason coaches poll will rank all 10 schools in order.

“I would think we could get in there as maybe the fifth team in that power poll,” Massey said. “But I just don’t know so we’ll see how it comes out.”

If the Rams are to improve this season it will have to score more. Last season they averaged just 17 points a game to rank No. 140 in all of Division II. The defense kept them in most games but even in the close games the offense would have a key turnover late that would hurt.

To remedy that Massey has brought in Chris Barnette as offensive coordinator. He was offensive coordinator at N.C. A&T and arrived in the middle of spring practice in mid-April.

“We got a guy who is proven and he understands all four levels of football,” said Massey, who is just 10-18 in his three seasons as WSSU’s head coach. “Coach Barnette understands offensive line, quarterback play, running back play and receiver play.”

Barnette was part of four winning A&T Celebration Bowl victories.

Massey says the first thing that has to change for this coming season is quarterback play. He said the competition for the starting spot is wide open. Rising sophomores Bryce Jackson and Jahmier Slade are returning and incoming freshman Daylin Lee, who 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds and from Shelby, will also compete for the job.

“We’ve actually signed three more quarterbacks so we’ll see how that competition plays out,” Massey said. “We were in position to win some games but had costly turnovers by our quarterbacks late in the game and that can’t happen.”

At running back Massey likes that three players, Asa Barnes, JahTwan Stafford and Gabriel Linen are back this season. Out of necessity Linen played mostly at wide receiver last season.

“Gabe has that breakaway speed that we need from that running back position,” Massey said.

The Rams had plenty of transfers go through spring practice including Dakota McLendon, a 24-year-old graduate transfer offensive lineman from Win-gate. Defensive lineman Emmanuel White, a 6-foot-5 and 240-pound transfer from Charlotte, should help as well.

While Massey is trying to build the program he’s been able to add two full-time assistant coaches so now he has five.

“With me that means we have six full-time coaches and that’s a big improvement and a big help,” Massey said.

Kerry Harbor, the strength and conditioning coach at WSSU, showed off an updated weight room at Bowman Gray Stadium. The room was painted and new equipment was brought in giving it a good, clean look for recruits and for the football program.

“That’s all part of it,” Massey said. “We are building and are getting there but there’s no excuses for us. This is the year we have to make a jump. I like the direction we’re going in and we are trending in the right direction. We’ve brought in more talent, and now it’s about developing it and winning more games.”