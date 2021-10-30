WSSU gets full 'Duke experience' playing inside a sold out Cameron Indoor Stadium

“It was the full experience,” Hill said. “And that includes their pressure defense, their size on the front line, not to mention being the ninth-ranked team in the country. They certainly looked very much like it.”

There will be plenty of mistakes that Hill can go over with his team, but the overall experience isn’t something to ignore.

Freshman guard Isaac Parson grew up a North Carolina fan, but getting to play on the iconic floor is something he’ll remember for a long time.

“I’m going to tell my kids someday that I got to play at Cameron against Coach K and I’ll tell them we played hard,” Parson said. “This experience is every kid’s dream to play against somebody like Coach K, and playing here where every game is on TV.”

Even though it was an exhibition game the Duke students still had a play sheet of insults and tidbits they could taunt the Rams with at any time. Some of them were thrown at Cameron Campbell, a transfer from Lincoln (Pa.) who one time was featured on a billboard when he was at Lincoln promoting the CIAA Tournament.