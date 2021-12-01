WSSU gets hard-earned 76-71 overtime win on the road against Morris College

Winston-Salem State ended the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 76-71 overtime win over Morris College in Sumter, S.C., on Wednesday night.

Javonte Cooke’s layup with a minute left in overtime gave the Rams the lead for good. Cooke was fouled on the play and made the 3-point play for a 73-71 lead.

Xavier Fennell then forced a key turnover on the other end and Jon Hicklin made a free throw with 18.5 seconds left to give the Rams a three-point lead. The Rams also got a late basket at the buzzer as they improved to 6-2 on the season.

Morris College, an NAIA school, led 33-28 at halftime.

The Rams tied the game with eight seconds left in regulation when Cooke made a short jumper. After a turnover on the other end, Cooke rushed an 18-foot running jumper at the buzzer that just missed and the game went to overtime.

The Rams never trailed in OT as they got the first basket in the extra five minutes of play.

The Rams will have a 15-day break between games for exams. They will open conference play at Virginia Union on Dec. 16.

