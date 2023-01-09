WSSU gets road win at Elizabeth City State to snap two-game CIAA losing streak

Isaac Parson scored 22 points and Samage Teel added 14 as Winston-Salem State snapped a two-game CIAA losing streak with a 75-72 win at the Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State on Monday night.

The Rams (11-4, 3-3 CIAA) went 1-2 on their three-game road trip to open up 2023. The Vikings, who are in last place in the Northern Division, fell to 6-10 and 1-5 in the CIAA.

Jaylon Gibson added nine points and seven rebounds for the Rams and DyQuavis Wilkins had eight points and five rebounds off the bench.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. tweaked his starting lineup with K.C. Shaw starting in place of Teel, who played 23 minutes but was effective all over the court. Teel was 5 of 7 on free throws and Parson was 7 of 10 from the line.

Helping the Rams get the win was they went 23 of 33 from the free throw line and had 13 assists on their 22 baskets.

Tre Richardson led the Vikings with 18 points and Eric Butler scored 16 points and had six rebounds. Jaquantae Harris helped out with 13 points and five rebounds as the Vikings shot 46% from the field.

WSSU women’s win streak ends

Elizabeth City State’s women defeated WSSU 68-56 in the first game of the doubleheader.

The Vikings (10-4, 4-2 CIAA) won their third straight and the Rams (8-6, 4-2) had their two-game win streak snapped.

Dy’Jhanik Armfield led the balanced Vikings with 18 points with Kamille Pickens added 15 points with Maryam Hashim chipping with nine points. The Vikings shot just 39% and were 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts but forced the Rams into 19 turnovers.

The Rams shot 38% and were led by Jainaya Jones, who had 15 points and was a perfect 6 for 6 shooting. She also added three assists. Amaya Tucker, the Rams’ leading scorer, was held to 11 points but she had five assists and three steals.

Next games

Both WSSU teams will play in the Gaines Center for the first time in the New Year on Saturday against Southern Division opponent St. Aug’s.

The women’s game will be at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will be 4 p.m.

These games will mark the opener in Southern Division play.