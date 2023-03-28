Winston-Salem State’s been through five spring football practices, and the reviews so far have been solid.

“I like what I see,” Coach Robert Massey said about his team that is coming off a 3-6 season, which was his third as head coach.

The goal this spring, according to Massey, is to iron out some depth issues on both the offensive and defensive lines as well as shoring up an offense that had trouble scoring points.

The Rams, who were 3-4 in conference play, lost a few starters to exhausted eligibility but several key players will return.

Wide receiver R.J. Mobley said a big focus this spring is finding confidence.

“We only won three games and in our losses we were right in those games so our defense was one of the best in the CIAA,” Mobley said. “It’s all about finding that confidence so it carries over to the fall.”

Massey said it’s important to find their identity this spring through the 15 practices that are allowed. The Rams will play their spring game on April 15 at 1 p.m. at Carver High School.

“Our players are excited to be out there and we as coaches love what we do and it’s nice to be able to go out and practice and see the guys improve,” said Massey, who in his three seasons as head coach of the Rams is 10-18.

Rams looking for offensive coordinator

Kam Smith, a former WSSU quarterback who had been the offensive coordinator the last two seasons, has left college coaching and is now a part of his brother’s construction business in Raleigh. Smith, 32, is the Rams’ all-time leading passer who helped the Rams go 14-1 and make it into the Division II national championship game in 2012.

“I’ll definitely miss football and the coaching part of it,” Smith said. “It was just the right opportunity that came my way and my other brother has a logistics company and an HVAC company.”

Massey said he hopes to have an offensive coordinator hired by next week but in the meantime Chris Holmes, who is the offensive line and run game assistant coach, has taken over most of the duties as offensive coordinator.

“I’m actually helping with the quarterbacks,” said Massey, who is a former cornerback in the NFL. “And I told the quarterbacks I'm not a quarterback whisperer, so we just want those guys to continue to get better and that’s what we’ll do here this spring.”

The Rams have three quarterbacks in camp with rising sophomore Bryce Johnson the starter. He wound up the starter at the tail end of last season. The other two are Jahmier Slade, another rising sophomore, and walk-on Aiden Bailey.

“Aiden Bailey has been pretty impressive and he’s a high-school kid,” Massey said.

Another quarterback, Malik Evans, transferred from Johnson C. Smith but he’s hurt and will miss spring practice. If Evans can come back from his injury and the two quarterbacks who were signed for this fall - Qamar Grant and Daylin Lee - arrive as planned in August there could be six players competing for the starting job.

Defensive line looks strong

Trevor Willard, a rising junior who is a Reagan graduate, says he’s excited about the possibilities when the Rams open preseason camp in August.

He’ll be one of the top defensive lineman in the CIAA and will anchor a line that’s experienced and has some youth mixed in. David Eldridge, a former player at West Forsyth who redshirted last season, has been doing very well, according to defensive coordinator Markus McElveen.

“With the D-line it’s about coming together and perfecting our craft,” said Willard, who was second on the team in tackles with 46 and led the Rams with 10 tackles for losses last season. “The goal in the spring is to get better, stay injury free, and making sure we are doing what the coaches want.”

Another bonus for the Rams is they have had Kerry Harbor, the strength and conditioning coach, for an entire year. The award-winning strength coach says he likes the progress he’s seen since he’s arrived. Harbor also worked at Delaware State a few years ago.

“I feel like our strength as a team will be better because we’ve been working hard in the weight room over the winter and we’ll do that again this summer,” Willard said about Harbor, who was also Willard’s strength coach at Reagan High School.

Harbor joined Massey’s staff from Reagan before last season.

“I’m excited about the direction we are going," Willard said, "and it starts with how well we execute here in the spring."

The Rams schedule for this fall is expected to be released near the date of the spring game.