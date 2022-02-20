 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WSSU has sights set on repeating as CIAA champions in men's basketball
0 Comments
breaking

WSSU has sights set on repeating as CIAA champions in men's basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dd

Jon Hicklin drives to the basket against Fayetteville State in the 2020 CIAA championship game on Feb. 29, 2020 in Charlotte. Hicklin is one of four players from that team that is still with the Rams.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Can Winston-Salem State repeat?

That’s the question as Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his men’s team hits Baltimore this week for the 76th edition of one of the oldest postseason tournaments in the country.

The way Hill retooled his team after winning the title two years ago has worked out rather well. Putting together key graduate transfers and an influx of young talent with freshmen Isaac Par-son and Samage Teel has been fun to watch.

The Rams, the Southern Division champions, are one of the most versatile teams in the league. And they love to play defense because if they don’t love it, players find themselves sitting on the bench next to Hill.

“We can win it again,” said senior Xavier Fennell, who is an X factor because of his defense.

Fennell, who is as athletic as anybody in the CIAA, has the ability to cover a point guard or a center or anybody in between.

Recently Hill has used Fennell off the bench to spark the defense and it’s paid off.

The Rams, who are the third seed and have a bye into the quarterfinals, will begin defense of their league title on Thursday night at 8 p.m. against the winner of the St. Aug's-Shaw first-round game. 

The Rams are trying to repeat for the first time since 1999 and 2000 when Coach Rick Duckett won the tournament in Winston-Salem in ’99 and then when it moved to Raleigh in 2000 the Rams won it again.

“It’s about making sure they know the tournament is different than the regular-season and everybody starts 0-0,” Hill said.

The short list of contenders for the title is WSSU, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State. All three have the best overall records in the league, but another school that could challenge is Bowie State, which is playing close to home with the tournament being at played at Royal Farms Arena. Lincoln (Pa.) has also had some good moments this season.

CIAA Men's Tournament pairings

The Rams will be going for their 13th CIAA championship, but Hill said it won’t be easy.

“You look at the coaches in this league and a lot of them have won the title and know what it takes,” said Hill, who also won the title at Shaw in 2011. “The tournament will be wide open, and I think we say that every year so why should this be different?”

WSSU women confident despite struggles

The WSSU women have never won the CIAA title, and to do it this week the Rams will have to get more consistent.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who is in her sixth season, has talent but it hasn’t all come together at once. There have been signs that the Rams can be contenders one game, and then the next they’ve struggled. They swept Fayetteville State this season but had losses to lightweights Shaw, St. Aug’s and Claflin.

In 2020 the Rams made it to semifinals in 2020 but lost to eventual champion Fayetteville State.

CIAA Women's Tournament pairings

The Rams, the eighth seed, will play Tuesday at 2:20 against ninth-seeded St. Aug's.

Despite the roller coaster season, Brooke Spaulding, a graduate transfer from Central State, is confident.

“We will win it,” Spaulding said. “We have to play together as a team and push through together. Every team is back to 0-0 for the tournament…. This is the year we are going to win.”

Amaya Tucker, a junior who is the Rams’ leading scorer, is also confident.

“Definitely we can win this tournament,” Tucker said. “We have all the players, the coaches and the talent to get it done. It’s up to us and we’ve taken some losses that we shouldn’t have had but we can win the tournament and we have to bring it every game.”

Several of the Rams haven’t played in the CIAA Tournament before but Tucker said it will be easy to describe what it’s like.

“I just tell them not to stress about it and think of it as another game,” Tucker said. “We have to bring the same intensity and in this conference there’s no dominant team so we just have to be ready to play.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert