WSSU has sights set on repeating as CIAA champions in men's basketball

The Rams are trying to repeat for the first time since 1999 and 2000 when Coach Rick Duckett won the tournament in Winston-Salem in ’99 and then when it moved to Raleigh in 2000 the Rams won it again.

“It’s about making sure they know the tournament is different than the regular-season and everybody starts 0-0,” Hill said.

The short list of contenders for the title is WSSU, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State. All three have the best overall records in the league, but another school that could challenge is Bowie State, which is playing close to home with the tournament being at played at Royal Farms Arena. Lincoln (Pa.) has also had some good moments this season.

The Rams will be going for their 13th CIAA championship, but Hill said it won’t be easy.

“You look at the coaches in this league and a lot of them have won the title and know what it takes,” said Hill, who also won the title at Shaw in 2011. “The tournament will be wide open, and I think we say that every year so why should this be different?”

WSSU women confident despite struggles