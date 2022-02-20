WSSU has sights set on repeating as CIAA champions in men's basketball

Can Winston-Salem State repeat?
That’s the question as Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his men’s team hits Baltimore this week for the 76th edition of one of the oldest postseason tournaments in the country.
The way Hill retooled his team after winning the title two years ago has worked out rather well. Putting together key graduate transfers and an influx of young talent with freshmen Isaac Par-son and Samage Teel has been fun to watch.
The Rams, the Southern Division champions, are one of the most versatile teams in the league. And they love to play defense because if they don’t love it, players find themselves sitting on the bench next to Hill.
“We can win it again,” said senior Xavier Fennell, who is an X factor because of his defense.
Fennell, who is as athletic as anybody in the CIAA, has the ability to cover a point guard or a center or anybody in between.
Recently Hill has used Fennell off the bench to spark the defense and it’s paid off.
The Rams, who are the third seed and have a bye into the quarterfinals, will begin defense of their league title on Thursday night at 8 p.m. against the winner of the St. Aug's-Shaw first-round game.
The Rams are trying to repeat for the first time since 1999 and 2000 when Coach Rick Duckett won the tournament in Winston-Salem in ’99 and then when it moved to Raleigh in 2000 the Rams won it again.
“It’s about making sure they know the tournament is different than the regular-season and everybody starts 0-0,” Hill said.
The short list of contenders for the title is WSSU, Virginia Union and Fayetteville State. All three have the best overall records in the league, but another school that could challenge is Bowie State, which is playing close to home with the tournament being at played at Royal Farms Arena. Lincoln (Pa.) has also had some good moments this season.
The Rams will be going for their 13th CIAA championship, but Hill said it won’t be easy.
“You look at the coaches in this league and a lot of them have won the title and know what it takes,” said Hill, who also won the title at Shaw in 2011. “The tournament will be wide open, and I think we say that every year so why should this be different?”
WSSU women confident despite struggles
The WSSU women have never won the CIAA title, and to do it this week the Rams will have to get more consistent.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who is in her sixth season, has talent but it hasn’t all come together at once. There have been signs that the Rams can be contenders one game, and then the next they’ve struggled. They swept Fayetteville State this season but had losses to lightweights Shaw, St. Aug’s and Claflin.
In 2020 the Rams made it to semifinals in 2020 but lost to eventual champion Fayetteville State.
The Rams, the eighth seed, will play Tuesday at 2:20 against ninth-seeded St. Aug's.
Despite the roller coaster season, Brooke Spaulding, a graduate transfer from Central State, is confident.
“We will win it,” Spaulding said. “We have to play together as a team and push through together. Every team is back to 0-0 for the tournament…. This is the year we are going to win.”
Amaya Tucker, a junior who is the Rams’ leading scorer, is also confident.
“Definitely we can win this tournament,” Tucker said. “We have all the players, the coaches and the talent to get it done. It’s up to us and we’ve taken some losses that we shouldn’t have had but we can win the tournament and we have to bring it every game.”
Rams are going for a repeat this year in Baltimore
Several of the Rams haven’t played in the CIAA Tournament before but Tucker said it will be easy to describe what it’s like.
“I just tell them not to stress about it and think of it as another game,” Tucker said. “We have to bring the same intensity and in this conference there’s no dominant team so we just have to be ready to play.”
Photos: WSSU Rams win 2020 CIAA Championship
WSSU's history in the CIAA Tournament, now 75 years old, is strong with 11 titles
1952-53
Tournament site: McDougald Gym, Durham
Most outstanding player: Clarence Banks, St. Aug’s
Most outstanding coach: Roy Moore, St. Aug’s
The highlights: Big House Gaines won his first CIAA title as the Rams went 26-5 with players such as John Whitley, Clarence “Jeep” Jones, Marshall Emery and Willis Johnson. The Rams went 15-4 in CIAA play. Johnson, a 6-foot-7 center, was one of Gaines’ first big-time recruits who came from New York City and averaged 16.2 points per game. Emery was also a track star, but he later became a basketball coach at Howard and Delaware State.
1956-57
Tournament site: McDougald Gym, Durham
Most outstanding player: Wilford John, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Shelton Matthews, Virginia State
The highlights: Thanks to Wilford John, an outstanding scorer, and superstar Jack DeFares, the Rams won their second title by beating Virginia State 48-42 in the championship game. John is the sixth-leading scorer in school history with 1,808 points. The Rams went on to beat Grambling before their season ended in a 100-80 loss to Tennessee State. DeFares, also from New York City, earned first-team All-CIAA in 1955, ’56 and ’57.
1959-60
Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum
Most outstanding player: Cleo Hill, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: For the first time Gaines was voted the most outstanding coach. Hill, a junior, led a team that finished 19-5. What made the tournament title special was it was won not far from WSSU’s campus. Hill left WSSU after the 1961 season as the all-time leading scorer with 2,488 points and having averaged 25 points per game in his career.
1960-61
Tournament site: War Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Most outstanding player: Cleo Hill, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: The Rams were even better the next season as they repeated as CIAA champions. The Rams went 26-5 and topped 100 points four times without benefit of a three-point line. The Rams didn’t stop after the CIAA championship, winning twice in the NAIA Tournament for the first time in school history.
1962-63
Tournament site: War Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Most outstanding player: Teddy Blunt, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: The Cleo Hill Era was a bridge to the Teddy Blunt Era as the Rams won another title, again in Winston-Salem. Blunt, maybe the most underrated of the superstars Gaines coached, led the Rams to a 23-7 record. The Rams beat Virginia State in the championship game 75-68 in overtime, but lost to Transylvania in the NAIA Tournament’s first round. Blunt was an All-CIAA performer for three seasons and was also an NAIA All-America in his senior season. During Blunt’s four seasons as a starter, the Rams went 89-23. “Virginia State had two 6-foot-10 guys and they were the original Twin Towers but we used our quickness pretty well,” said Blunt, a City Council member in Wilmington, Del., for 16 years who is still involved in politics and his trying to help friend Joe Biden in his bid to become president. Blunt said the Rams won the tournament in front of more than 8,000 fans. “We played as many as four games at the Coliseum during the season, so that helped us once we got to the CIAA Tournament,” Blunt said.
1965-66
Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum
Most outstanding player: Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Joseph Thompson, Hampton
The highlights: While the Rams didn’t win the title in Monroe’s senior season, his junior season was just as good as he averaged 29.8 points. During that 21-5 season, Joe Cunningham was also a big part of the championship run. Cunningham, a senior, was the team captain who would go on to spend seven seasons with the Harlem Globetrotters. Cunningham returned to earn his degree in 1978.
1969-70
Tournament site: Greensboro Coliseum
Most outstanding player: Allen McManus, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Big House Gaines, WSSU
The highlights: The Rams were a high-scoring team that season as they went 20-8 and scored more than 100 points in nine games. McManus was a two-sport star and is inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in football. He was also All-CIAA in 1969 as a football player. Donald Williams was the leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points, and John Lathan averaged 12.7 rebounds. David Spell led the Rams with 48 percent shooting.
1976-77
Tournament site: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Va.
Most outstanding player: Carlos Terry, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Charles Christian, Norfolk State
The highlights: Big House Gaines’ final title saw Terry lead the way with 24.1 points per game and 9.7 rebounds. Terry, who would play in the NBA for several years before dying in a car accident in March 1989, shot an incredible 54 percent from the field. Terry is third on the school’s scoring list with 2,151 points and is the all-time leading rebounder with 1,467. Gaines, who retired in 1993 after 47 years, went 16 more seasons on the WSSU bench but never won another CIAA title. George Gibson, one of the other stars of that team, was a guard was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.
1998-99
Tournament site: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
Most outstanding player: Tyrone Thomas, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Rick Duckett, WSSU
The highlights: In Duckett’s first season as coach after taking over for Sam Hanger, he convinced Tyrone Thomas that switching to point guard would benefit the team. Duckett, of course, was right as the Rams were picked to finish last in the preseason poll but won the tournament in Winston-Salem behind the shooting of Larry Patterson, the inside play of Windell Owens and the defensive wizardry of freshman Marcus Best. The lasting image at Joel Coliseum was Gaines ambling down to the WSSU bench to enjoy the final seconds of the first championship won by the Rams without him as a coach. Gaines and Duckett shared a hug, one of the tournament’s best moments.
1999-2000
Tournament site: RBC Center, Raleigh
Most outstanding player: Rob Williams, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Rick Duckett, WSSU
The highlights: The tournament moved from Winston-Salem to Raleigh but the Rams, faced with expectations to defend their title, came through in a big way thanks in large part to transfer Rob Williams. He was a pass-first, shoot-second point guard who loved the atmosphere and the competitiveness the conference offered. Despite losing Tyrone Thomas exhausted eligibility, the Rams went 26-4. Duckett would coach the Rams one more season before leaving with Dave Odom to go to South Carolina as an assistant coach. Duckett’s three-year run at WSSU was 73-19. Duckett, who is the associate head coach at Charleston Southern, said: “What was impressive about that second group was the guys that were still there from that first year knew what it took to win. The best thing about that team was they never talked about trying to repeat, they just went out and did their job each and every night.”
2011-2012
Tournament site: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
Most outstanding player: Justin Glover, WSSU
Most outstanding coach: Bobby Collins, WSSU
The highlights: Bobby Collins, one of two coaches to lead teams to both MEAC and CIAA titles (A&T’s Cal Irvin is the other), watched his team heat up in the tournament after losing to Shaw by 25 near the end of the regular season. But the Rams put it all together to beat a ranked Shaw team and its coach at the time, Cleo Hill Jr., in the semifinals. “My biggest memory is Justin Glover’s dunk against Shaw,” said Collins, who is the associate head coach at South Carolina State. “Nobody was giving us a chance in that Shaw semifinal game, and some of the WSSU fans had sold their tickets to the game.” Led by Glover, point guard Marcus Wells and power forward Stephon Platt, the Rams then beat Elizabeth City State in the championship game. What was a true testament to how deep the Rams were that season was they lost the versatile Lamar Monger for the season with a knee injury in their 11th game but they also had freshman WyKevin Bazemore, the league’s freshman of the year and one of the best rebounders in school history.
