Coach Cleo Hill Jr. didn’t sugarcoat his answer about what the first Winston-Salem State practice looked like this week.

A few days after the Rams had won the school’s 13th CIAA title with a hard-fought win over Lincoln (Pa.) they hit the Gaines Center court.

“It was terrible,” Hill said about the practice, “but I knew it would be because they are still sort of living on the moment.”

That moment, however, has passed because the NCAA Division II Tournament is the next challenge for the Rams. They will play top-seeded Indiana (Pa.), the PSAC champions, on its home court on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the Rams being the eighth-seed.

The NCAA Division II Tournament pairings were announced late on Sunday night.

The Atlantic Region has eight teams with the winner of the region going to Evansville, Indiana later this month for the Elite Eight.

“That will be the challenge,” Hill said about getting back to the court in trying to bring that same intensity from Baltimore and into the NCAA Tournament.

There’s also the challenge of not having point guard Isaac Parson who is out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery. His injury and subsequent surgery happened in the semifinal game against Virginia Union last Friday, and thanks to the team’s depth still had enough to win the title the next day.

The long-term effect of not having Parson is certainly the biggest obstacle the Rams will face.

The Rams (21-8) played the Crimson Hawks (30-1) on Nov. 13 at the Clarion Tournament in Pennsylvania and lost 67-50 but that was really early in the season.

“I told (the team) after that game that we’d see them again in the tournament,” Hill said.

The 67 points that the Crimson Hawks scored were the second fewest in a win this season.

“We’re familiar with IUP, and I'm familiar with the PSAC conference and Coach (Joe) Lombardi have done a great job," Hill said about the Crimson Hawks who will play host to the Atlantic Region for the fourth time in the last five seasons. "I’m sure they have improved since the second game of the season and I’m sure we have, so it will be a good game.”

Last season the Crimson Hawks won the Atlantic Region and reached the Final Four and finished with 33-3 record. They have been ranked in the top 5 all season.

Since the 2019-20 season the Crimson Hawks have a 91-6 record, the best in the country in Division II over that time.

The Rams’ defense has been their calling card all season and Hill said that has to be the case in the NCAA Tournament.

Hill is also counting on his depth, especially with the loss of Parson. While Jaylin Parker, who is a senior, had some good moments in the CIAA Tournament he’ll be counted on to be in the 10-man rotation.

“We feel comfortable playing Parker because he's a senior,” Hill said about the 5-foot-8 Parker who is a good shooter. “He was on the (2020) championship team also. He’s got a high basketball IQ so not having Isaac will be a test for us but I’ve liked our depth all season.”

In 2020 after the Rams won the CIAA Tournament they made it to the NCAA Division II Tournament and were at Indiana (Pa.) when COVID-19 arrived. Everything was shut down and the tournament was not played as the Rams came back home.

Four players – Parker, Jon Hicklin, Xavier Fennell and Jalen Alston – were on that team. Now, they’ll actually get to play in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m very excited and grateful because a lot of the guys from that 2019-20 team couldn’t play so we had to come home,” Alston said.

Alston said flipping the switch after the CIAA Tournament championship will not be hard to do.

“The coaches are always teaching us to look at the next game and we have to have that positive mindset and positive thoughts,” Alston said. “It’s great for us that we won the CIAA but we have to look at what’s next.”

All season long the Rams have been celebrating the 55-year anniversary of WSSU’s national championship in 1966-67.

“We wanted to recognize that team all year long because that was a historic team,” Hill said about the team that was led by Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and coached by Big House Gaines. “I’m just glad we did enough to get into the NCAA Tournament so we’ll see what we can do.”

Virginia Union is also in the regional despite losing to WSSU in the CIAA Tournament semifinals. The other games Saturday will be second-seeded West Liberty against seventh-seeded Pitt-Johnstown at 2:30 p.m. and third-seeded Mercyhurst against sixth-seeded East Stroudsburg at noon. The final game on Saturday will be fourth-seeded Virginia Union against fifth-seeded Fairmont State at 7:30 p.m.

The 64-team field is made up of eight regionals with those eight winners travelling to Evansville, Ind. for the Elite Eight next weekend.