Xavier Fennell of Winston-Salem State remembers exactly where he was when he realized the COVID-19 pandemic was all too real.

“We were about two hours from game time and (athletics director Etienne) Thomas had us all in a meeting room in our hotel and she told us the game was cancelled, and we’d have to go back to Winston,” Fennell said earlier this week about March of 2020 when the CIAA champion Rams were in Indiana (Pa.) for the NCAA Division II Tournament and Atlantic Region play.

The tournament was called off as was every other major sporting event as the United States started shutting down at a rapid rate.

“I remember that so vividly because all of our lives changed,” said Fennell, who is a senior on the Rams’ basketball team and one of four players who were on that trip.

Three years later the Rams are making the same trip and are scheduled to play Indiana (Pa.) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Kovlachick Convention and Athletic Complex in the first round of the Atlantic Region. It’s a game that’s been three years in the making.

“Finally we get to play that game so we’re looking forward to it,” Fennell said about the eighth-seeded Rams, who just like in 2020, come into the NCAA Tournament as CIAA champions and the automatic berth.

Also on that 2020 team that never got to play in the NCAA’s were guards Jaylen Alston and Jaylin Parker and forward Jon Hicklin. Parker says it was a weird drive back from Pennsylvania to the Gaines Center after the cancellation of the tournament.

“We had been practicing up there at IUP and we were ready to play and then AD Thomas told us it was cancelled,” Parker said. “Then we heard that classes were cancelled and once we got back to campus we were all told to go home. It was definitely a weird time.”

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said it’s hard to believe it’s been three years because the way COVID-19 shut down the country it seems like a long time ago.

“It does feel longer than three years,” Hill said. “And we actually lost the next season because we didn’t play any games because of COVID and that makes it seem even longer.”

Ricky Wilson, who is an assistant coach along with Lance Beckwith, would have loved to have seen what that 2020 team could have done in region play.

“It’s a shame that team didn’t get a chance to play,” Wilson said about that team that was led by seniors Robert Colon, Mason Harrell and Julius Barnes.

Wilson and Fennell said they both have been in contact with those players and those who were there in 2020 are rooting hard for the Rams this time around.

“Rob called and congratulated us for winning and then when we heard we were playing IUP again it all sort of reminded us about 2020 and what didn’t happen,” Wilson said. “That team in 2020 was really focused.”

Coach Joe Lombardi of the Crimson Hawks remembers it was a strange time when everything shut down.

“It does seem like a long time ago,” said Lombardi, who runs run of the best Division II programs in the country. “We’ve got three or four guys who were on the team then, but a lot has happened since then.”

The Crimson Hawks tried to play during the COVID 2020-21 season but wound up playing just three games. “They were more like scrimmages,” Lombardi said.

This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that IUP will play host to the Atlantic Region. IUP is 30-1 this season and since 2019-20 they are an incredible 91-6.

The Crimson Hawks and the Rams played in early November with the Crimson Hawks winning 67-50. Both Lombardi and Hill said that because the game was nearly four months ago a lot has happened to both teams since that game.

“I don’t know if anybody has an advantage because we are different and they are different because that was four months ago,” Lombardi said about his balanced team that has four players average in double figures.

Lombardi has great respect for Hill and what the Rams have done in recent years.

“I’ve known Cleo awhile and he does things the right way and he knows how to put together a program that’s consistent,” Lombardi said about Hill who has brought three schools to the Division II Tournament in Cheyney (Pa.), Shaw and WSSU. “I’m not surprised they are their league champions again.”

One of the major changes for the Rams is they won’t have starting point guard Isaac Parson who is out while recovering from left-wrist surgery. His injury took place in the semifinal win over Virginia Union in Baltimore earlier this month.

Parker, a senior walk-on, will be counted on to play more but it’s something he’s ready for.

“My teammates believe in me and I think they’ve seen that in practices,” said Parker, who in the semifinal win over Virginia Union hit a big 3-pointer and in the championship game against Lincoln (Pa.) played five quality minutes. “I’m ready for whatever I can do to help us and that’s my mindset.”

Parker, who is a 5-foot-7 shooting guard, went to prep school for a year after graduating high school then came to WSSU as a walk-on. He’s played sparingly in his time at WSSU and even entered the transfer portal after last season.

“Coach Hill took me back and I’m glad he did,” Parker said. “I’m glad I stayed the course and I’ll graduate (in May) with a degree in sports management.”

As for what it will take for the Rams to upset the top-seeded Crimson Hawks, a lot has to go right for the Rams.

“We just need to play our game and play up to our capabilities,” Parker said.

These two teams are built on defense with the Crimson Hawks first in the country in field goal percentage defense allowing opponents to shoot 38%. The Rams are 10th in the country in points allowed at 62 per game.

“They’ve seen us and we’ve seen them and we’ve got a taste of each other,” Fennell said. “We’ve had so many rotation changes, but we’ve taken a big step on the defensive end here of late so that bodes well for us.”