WSSU heading to to play rival N.C. Central and looking for a big improvement

The improvement for Winston-Salem State between its first and second games should be noticeable.

The Rams stumbled with key penalties and a big turnover in their opening loss to Catawba, but Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, is expecting a much better showing on Saturday. The Rams will head to N.C. Central to take on the Eagles for the first time since 2010.

“I’m expecting to see a lot of improvement,” Massey said. “What I mean by that is we are going to score and that means finding the end zone. We’ll make some adjustments and what we have to do is establish the run. We got away from it (in the Catawba loss) so we need to make sure that we have that in our favor.”

The Rams will be playing in their final nonconference game against N.C. Central, a Football Championship Subdivision school that has double the scholarships that Division II WSSU has.

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium holds around 10,000 but there will also be a chance to purchase tickets to watch the game from the running track that's adjacent to the football field. It will be the first home game for the Eagles in more than 670 days.

Here are three things to look for.

Revolving quarterbacks again