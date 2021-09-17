WSSU heading to to play rival N.C. Central and looking for a big improvement

The improvement for Winston-Salem State between its first and second games should be noticeable.
The Rams stumbled with key penalties and a big turnover in their opening loss to Catawba, but Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, is expecting a much better showing on Saturday. The Rams will head to N.C. Central to take on the Eagles for the first time since 2010.
“I’m expecting to see a lot of improvement,” Massey said. “What I mean by that is we are going to score and that means finding the end zone. We’ll make some adjustments and what we have to do is establish the run. We got away from it (in the Catawba loss) so we need to make sure that we have that in our favor.”
The Rams will be playing in their final nonconference game against N.C. Central, a Football Championship Subdivision school that has double the scholarships that Division II WSSU has.
O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium holds around 10,000 but there will also be a chance to purchase tickets to watch the game from the running track that's adjacent to the football field. It will be the first home game for the Eagles in more than 670 days.
Here are three things to look for.
Revolving quarterbacks again
If you rated the quarterback play of the first game for the Rams, Cameron Lewis was more effective than Dominique Graves. Lewis led the Rams on both of their scoring drives, which were field goals by Jobanni Esparza. Graves also threw a costly interception that was returned for a touchdown. Massey would not reveal who would start and with Graves banged up a little bit it’s a good bet that Lewis will get the start but both will likely play. “I thought both of them did some good things but there were also some struggles with the offense,” Massey said. “But everything that went wrong can be corrected.”
Defense wasn’t bad
The WSSU defense allowed three touchdowns against Catawba but also showed flashes of good play. This year’s defense has a much bigger line than in 2019, and the linebackers are as experienced and talented. One problem the defense did have was it was on the field for too long against Catawba and that can’t happen against the Eagles.
Rivalry is back on
Massey and Trei Oliver, the head coach of N.C. Central, have been friends for a long time but that won’t diminish the rivalry atmosphere where some 10,000 fans will likely be at the game. Both coaches, who are graduates of N.C. Central, coached together under Rod Broadway a few years ago at N.C. Central. “These are unofficial classics when you get two HBCU’s together like this,” Massey said. “These are big games in the state of North Carolina. You are talking about bragging rights and recruiting so there are a lot of good things to come out of this game.” This is the first time the two teams have played in 11 years and the all-time series is tied at 22.
