WSSU heads to next game armed with confidence after its first victory

There was a bounce in Winston-Salem State’s step at practice on Tuesday with a near empty campus for fall break.
“Yes, a will do that for any team and we had a good practice,” said Robert Massey, the interim coach of the Rams who are coming off a 26-12 win over Johnson C. Smith. “That win really did a world of good for us and I think the guys are excited.”
Thanks to an offense that produced five scores on its first seven possessions in building a 26-0 lead, quarterback Cam Lewis said it energized the whole team.
“With us getting off to a good start and the defense seeing us score like that it was a big benefit to our entire team,” said Lewis, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as he was named quarterback of the week in the CIAA. “We need more of that but I think confidence-wise we are right there.”
One reason the offense is clicking is production from the wide receivers. Freshman Antjuan Collins had his best day of his young career with seven catches for 126 yards with a touchdown catch. At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds he stood up tall in the win and was named the rookie of the week in the CIAA.
“We were having fun on Saturday and we need more than that,” said Collins, who is from Charlotte and graduated from Rocky River High School.
The Rams generated 340 yards of offense mixing up its running and passing game calls under new offensive coordinator Kam Smith. The Rams also did better with penalties at key moments of the game.
“Really, our offense dictated the whole game and it just showed the entire team what we were capable of,” Massey said. “When you can show them that complete game I really think it helped the defense as well. The defense had three interceptions in the Red Zone and those were huge.”
The Rams have a tough task in front of them as they try to get into contention in the Southern Division. With four games left the Rams need to win all of them and hope Fayetteville State loses twice.
“We are just looking at St. Aug’s on Saturday and that’s our concern,” Massey said. “And they are a feisty team who scored 14 points against Chowan and we didn’t score 14 points against them. So we know we can’t look past St. Aug’s especially where we came from.”
336-727-4081