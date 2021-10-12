WSSU heads to next game armed with confidence after its first victory

There was a bounce in Winston-Salem State’s step at practice on Tuesday with a near empty campus for fall break.

“Yes, a will do that for any team and we had a good practice,” said Robert Massey, the interim coach of the Rams who are coming off a 26-12 win over Johnson C. Smith. “That win really did a world of good for us and I think the guys are excited.”

Thanks to an offense that produced five scores on its first seven possessions in building a 26-0 lead, quarterback Cam Lewis said it energized the whole team.

“With us getting off to a good start and the defense seeing us score like that it was a big benefit to our entire team,” said Lewis, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as he was named quarterback of the week in the CIAA. “We need more of that but I think confidence-wise we are right there.”

One reason the offense is clicking is production from the wide receivers. Freshman Antjuan Collins had his best day of his young career with seven catches for 126 yards with a touchdown catch. At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds he stood up tall in the win and was named the rookie of the week in the CIAA.

“We were having fun on Saturday and we need more than that,” said Collins, who is from Charlotte and graduated from Rocky River High School.