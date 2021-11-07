WSSU heads to off-season with one big question: Who will be its next head coach?

The off-season takes on a whole new meaning for the Winston-Salem State’s football program.

The Rams are searching for their next head coach after ending their season on Saturday in a 10-3 road loss to Fayetteville State. The Rams finished 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the CIAA and were never in contention for the Southern Division title.

Robert Massey, who has been maybe the longest interim head coach in college football history, will throw his hat into the ring as a candidate. Massey was named interim head coach in April of 2019, but an athletics director change along with COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season heled Massey got a second year as the interim.

Etienne Thomas, the Rams’ athletics director since January of 2020, opened up the position during the season and Massey said there are more than 150 who applied.

“They will cut that down to a few who will be interviewed and I hope to be a part of that,” Massey said last week before the Rams’ final game.

Massey, 55, who was 7-12 combined in his two seasons and just 6-8 in the CIAA, is 23-56 in his three head-coaching stops at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU.

He is well aware that the business of college football is about winning games.