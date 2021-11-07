WSSU heads to off-season with one big question: Who will be its next head coach?

The off-season takes on a whole new meaning for the Winston-Salem State’s football program.
The Rams are searching for their next head coach after ending their season on Saturday in a 10-3 road loss to Fayetteville State. The Rams finished 3-6 overall and 3-4 in the CIAA and were never in contention for the Southern Division title.
Robert Massey, who has been maybe the longest interim head coach in college football history, will throw his hat into the ring as a candidate. Massey was named interim head coach in April of 2019, but an athletics director change along with COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season heled Massey got a second year as the interim.
Etienne Thomas, the Rams’ athletics director since January of 2020, opened up the position during the season and Massey said there are more than 150 who applied.
“They will cut that down to a few who will be interviewed and I hope to be a part of that,” Massey said last week before the Rams’ final game.
Massey, 55, who was 7-12 combined in his two seasons and just 6-8 in the CIAA, is 23-56 in his three head-coaching stops at Livingstone, Shaw and WSSU.
He is well aware that the business of college football is about winning games.
“To be able to be in a position to lead young men and affect their lives and change their lives for the positive is great,” Massey said, “but from a business standpoint, we got to win games and we didn't do that. And you know, there are a lot of indirect variables as to why things are different.”
One of those variables is scholarships with the Rams having around 22 of the 36 allowed in Division II. By comparison Fayetteville State, the winners of the Southern Division the last four seasons, are close to the maximum of 36 scholarships.
During his 30 months as the interim coach of the Rams Massey, a former All-Pro defensive back who played nine years in the NFL, has navigated plenty. Guiding the program through 2020 with COVID-19 was not easy, but he made sure the players did it in the classroom and the program had a cumulative 3.1 GPA during their non-football academic year of 2020-21.
The program also saved money by having Massey as the head coach. He was making $52,000 as defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach when Kienus Boulware ($130,000 a year) and WSSU parted ways in 2019. Massey also received a $10,000 stipend each season on top of his salary so he was being paid about $62,000.
Thomas posted the job opening in late September on WSSU’s website saying it was necessary to do so for the process within state guidelines in the UNC system.
Last week Thomas said she appreciated working with Massey and seeing how he’s guided the program this season.
“I am looking forward to sitting down with him and hearing what his vision is for WSSU football,” Thomas said. “I’ve loved working with Coach Massey and I encouraged him to apply.”
Thomas is in the process of getting a committee together as she moves toward hiring a coach. WSSU hasn’t had a head coach hired from the outside since Bill Hayes, who was then the AD, hired Connell Maynor in 2010. Boulware was elevated to head coach after serving as Maynor’s defensive coordinator in 2013 when Maynor left for Hampton.
If it was up to the players they would want Massey to have the interim tag removed from his job title.
Justin Fleming, a sophomore in the classroom who was a freshman on the field this season, is a defensive back from Greensboro. He was part of a defense that was very good except for the 73-7 loss at Chowan which was the lowlight of the season.
“Yes, I believe he should be back,” Fleming said. “He cares and he’s like a lot of coaches even though he might talk to us hard or whatever you know he’s just trying to make you better.”
Wide receiver Alex Cabrera, a senior transfer from Eastern Kentucky, only played this season but says if it was up to him Massey would become the permanent coach.
“We’ve talked about it,” Cabrera said. “With the Chowan game and all the murmurs and all that stuff that was being said we never believed that it was Coach Massey’s fault. It was on us in that Chowan game because Coach Massey is a great coach.”
After the loss to Chowan offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigned and Massey shuffled his staff moving Kam Smith from quarterbacks coach to coordinator. While there was an uptick in production and the Rams did have a three-game winning streak against St. Aug’s, Livingstone and Johnson C. Smith, the Rams never had a consistent running game and quarterback Cameron Lewis had trouble moving the offense in key moments of games. The three-game win streak came against three schools that combined to go 3-22 this season.
Massey has a young staff of assistant coaches in place with Smith, defensive coordinator Marvin Bohannon Jr. along with offensive line coach Markus McElveen and running backs coach Malcom Gaither.
Cabrera said what makes the Rams future look a lot better is how much the assistant coaches are invested into the program.
“I think with a full spring and full summer workouts next year this program is only going to get better,” Cabrera said, “and will be back contending for CIAA titles soon.”
