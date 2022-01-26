WSSU holds on to beat Johnson C. Smith 80-79 in OT

Two Winston-Salem State players who ventured into Brayboy Gym at Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday night for the first time felt right at home as Javonte Cooke and Samage Teel helped the Rams beat the Golden Bulls 80-79 in overtime.

Cooke, a graduate transfer playing in his first CIAA season, scored 29 points and Teel, a freshman, scored 23 points as the Rams picked up a key Southern Division road win.

Jonathan Hicklin added 17 points and nine rebounds, as those three players scored 69 of the Rams’ 80 points.

On Jan. 4, Johnson C. Smith announced that no fans would be allowed at basketball games in an attempt to combat COVID-19. But the school announced on Wednesday that students at Johnson C. Smith would be admitted to the WSSU doubleheader, giving Brayboy some atmosphere with about 400 fans in the building.

The Rams had their outside game working as they went 11 of 25 on 3-point attempts, and were 13 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Xavier Jones led the Golden Bulls with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Augustine Ominu had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Michael Roberson had 11 points as the Golden Bulls shot 44% from the field.