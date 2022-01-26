WSSU holds on to beat Johnson C. Smith 80-79 in OT

Two Winston-Salem State players who ventured into Brayboy Gym at Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday night for the first time felt right at home as Javonte Cooke and Samage Teel helped the Rams beat the Golden Bulls 80-79 in overtime.
Cooke, a graduate transfer playing in his first CIAA season, scored 29 points and Teel, a freshman, scored 23 points as the Rams picked up a key Southern Division road win.
Jonathan Hicklin added 17 points and nine rebounds, as those three players scored 69 of the Rams’ 80 points.
On Jan. 4, Johnson C. Smith announced that no fans would be allowed at basketball games in an attempt to combat COVID-19. But the school announced on Wednesday that students at Johnson C. Smith would be admitted to the WSSU doubleheader, giving Brayboy some atmosphere with about 400 fans in the building.
The Rams had their outside game working as they went 11 of 25 on 3-point attempts, and were 13 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Xavier Jones led the Golden Bulls with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Augustine Ominu had 22 points and 14 rebounds. Michael Roberson had 11 points as the Golden Bulls shot 44% from the field.
The Rams improved to 3-1 in the Southern Division and 12-5 overall.
The Golden Bulls lost their third straight and fell to 1-3 in the Southern Division and 4-11 overall.
In the women’s game, Johnson C. Smith remained perfect in Southern Division play with a 94-88 win over Winston-Salem State.
The Golden Bulls improved to 5-0 in the division and 11-6 overall.
Shaniya Jones scored 32 points in 27 minutes, and added three assists and three rebounds to lead the Golden Bulls. Aubriana Bonner had 17 points and Ciara Harris chipped in with 14. Mahley Holit came off the bench to score 13 points.
The Rams (2-3 Southern Division, 8-8 overall) got 24 points from Amaya Tucker and 21 from Melody Pritchard. Brooke Spaulding scored 18 points and had five assists, while O’Shae Hatley had 10 points before fouling out.
Pritchard scored her 1,000 career point, largely by going 11 of 13 from the foul line.
The Rams shot 53% from the field and also shot 53% on 3-point attempts.
Both of the Rams’ teams will be in action again on Saturday at the Gaines Center against Livingstone. The women will play at 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 4 p.m.
