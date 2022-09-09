WSSU hoping to see improvement in its second game of the season on Saturday against N.C. Central

Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State is hoping the adage that football teams improve the most from their first games to their second holds up on Saturday.

The Rams had 15 penalties for 133 yards last week and had four turnovers in a somewhat disastrous start to the season in a 41-21 loss to Central State in Canton, Ohio. Sure, it was a great experience to play in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic with all of its extracurricular activities around the game but the actual game was a struggle for the Rams.

The Rams will try to recover on Saturday night in Durham against N.C. Central in 10,000-seat O’Kelly Riddick Stadium that could be close to a sellout by the time the 6 p.m. game kicks off.

“It’s about the untimely penalties and untimely turnovers that killed us,” Massey said about last week’s loss. “When we turned the ball over it was in our own territory and they didn’t have far to go to score so we have to do a better job, especially against these guys.”

The Eagles are coming off an impressive 28-13 win over N.C. A&T in Charlotte at the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Coach Trei Oliver of the Eagles said all he has to do is point to last year’s game in Durham when the Rams hung around all game only to lose 20-13.

“We just have to be sound in what we do,” Oliver said about facing quarterback Richard Latimer of the Rams, who will get the start on Saturday. “You don’t want to underestimate anybody because somebody can come in here and turn it out. We are going to prepare for him like we are about to face Michael Vick or John Elway, it doesn’t matter.”

For the Rams to have any chance they'll have to slow down talented quarterback Davius Richard, the MEAC offensive player of the week.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday night

N.C. Central can stop the run

The Aggies found out in a hurry last week that the Eagles are very good against the run. The Rams are a running team with three running backs (Asa Barnes, Andrew Hayes and Noah Marshall) splitting time so the challenge will be finding some room on the ground. One of the strengths of the Rams is its veteran offensive line but they will face a stiff challenge on Saturday.

WSSU’s freshman QB could get some time

With the likelihood of Dominique Graves missing Saturday’s game for the Rams because of an injury he suffered in the loss to Central State, there’s been some shuffling on the depth chart. Latimer moves up to be the starter and freshman Jahmier Slade (Dudley High School) will be Latimer’s backup. Slade is part of a freshmen class that had 20 players and Massey has said several of those players will be on the field this season.

This series needs to continue

For the first time since 2010 the Eagles and Rams played last season and the two-year contract ends after this game. Both sides have talked about continuing to play the game in Durham. WSSU, a Division II school, will make around $60,000 for going to Durham. WSSU is scheduled to play N.C. A&T in Greensboro in 2024 so it would be a big boost to fan interest if WSSU could play N.C. Central again in 2023. “This game needs to be played because it’s a great rivalry and always has been,” Massey said. “I’ve seen it as a player (at N.C. Central) and now as a coach at Winston-Salem State and both fan bases look forward to this.”