WSSU in search of defensive coordinator as spring practice nears

“We’re glad they are coming back and even though they’ll graduate they can help us this fall,” Massey said. “And Ta’Shaun Taylor, who was in the portal, decided to come back and is out of the portal and will play for us again.”

Taylor was the Rams' leading tackler last season at linebacker and Kendyl Graves will add his leadership to the offensive line. Dominique Graves, who started for three seasons before Lewis' arrival last season, had his best season as a freshman in 2018.

If Lewis decides to stay in the portal and goes to another school Graves will be the starter this spring.

Massey said redshirt freshman Corey Hoke and sophomore Jarrett Robinson will be the other quarterbacks in spring practice. Hoke is 6-feet and 170 pounds from East Mecklenburg High School and 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds from Harding High School in Charlotte.

Schedule will be challenging

The Rams’ schedule came out earlier this week and Massey said he likes the way it sets up even with four straight road games to start the season.