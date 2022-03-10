WSSU in search of defensive coordinator as spring practice nears

Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State wished Marvin Bohannon Jr. well after he left as defensive coordinator to go to Alabama A&M two weeks ago to be an assistant coach.
Massey says he’s in the process of hiring a coordinator but doesn’t know if he can do it before spring practice begins on March 23. The Rams will close spring practice with a controlled scrimmage for the public on April 23.
“Coach Bohannon has a good opportunity to join (Connell) Maynor’s staff and get that D-I opportunity so we wish him the best,” Massey said.
Massey and defensive line coach Markus McElveen are sharing defensive coordinator duties as the Rams have been in the weight room and going through winter conditioning.
“We are turning the page this spring with our staff and with our team so we’re excited about spring practice later this month,” Massey said about the 70 or so players he’ll have in camp. “It’s an important spring for us.”
Graves brothers decide to come back
While starting quarterback Cameron Lewis is in the transfer portal, quarterback Dominque Graves and his twin brother, Kendyl, have decided to come back and use their extra year of eligibility.
“We’re glad they are coming back and even though they’ll graduate they can help us this fall,” Massey said. “And Ta’Shaun Taylor, who was in the portal, decided to come back and is out of the portal and will play for us again.”
Taylor was the Rams' leading tackler last season at linebacker and Kendyl Graves will add his leadership to the offensive line. Dominique Graves, who started for three seasons before Lewis' arrival last season, had his best season as a freshman in 2018.
If Lewis decides to stay in the portal and goes to another school Graves will be the starter this spring.
Massey said redshirt freshman Corey Hoke and sophomore Jarrett Robinson will be the other quarterbacks in spring practice. Hoke is 6-feet and 170 pounds from East Mecklenburg High School and 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds from Harding High School in Charlotte.
Schedule will be challenging
The Rams’ schedule came out earlier this week and Massey said he likes the way it sets up even with four straight road games to start the season.
“If we go 4-0 then just think about how many folks will be out there for that first home game against Lincoln (Pa.)?” Massey said. “We like that we get a chance to play against Central State (on Sunday, Sept. 4) because everybody else will have played on that Saturday.”
There’s also the chance to play N.C. Central again for the second straight year.
“Our fans really travelled well to that game last year and we’re hoping for even more support this time around,” Massey said.
As for Southern Division play, Massey was direct.
“Fayetteville State’s had the division locked up for the last four years so we have to break through against them,” Massey said. “This year we get to play them at Bowman Gray to end our regular-season (on Nov. 5).”
