Victorious Winston-Salem State returned home to the Gaines Center on Sunday afternoon with the Big House Gaines Trophy.

Jaylon Gibson emerged from the team bus holding the trophy that signifies the CIAA champions in men's basketball.

The Rams beat Lincoln (Pa.) 62-57 on Saturday in Baltimore. They made their way home on Sunday and arrived by bus around 4:30 p.m. just in front of the Gaines Center.

The Rams will now wait to see who they play in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Rams won the Division II title 55 years ago led by Earl "The Pearl" Monroe.

On March 5, which is next Sunday, at 11 p.m. the NCAA will release the pairings for the 64-team tournament that is divided up into eight separate regionals. The eight winners of the regionals then advance to Evansville, Indiana for the Elite Eight.

Jaylen Alston, a junior from Gibsonville, was the MVP of the tournament and Jaylon Gibson and Samage Teel, along with Alston, were on the All-CIAA Tournament team.

The Rams are in the Atlantic Region and earned an automatic bid for winning the CIAA Tournament, which was the school's 13th title, second behind Virginia Union's 17 league titles.

The Rams will likely be traveling to Indiana (Pa.) for the regional. Indiana (Pa.) is ranked No. 1 in the Atlantic Region and would likely host the eight-team regional starting on March 11.