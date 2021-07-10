WSSU lands defensive lineman Trevor Willard, an App State transfer and former Reagan star

The all-time sacks leader in Reagan High School football history has landed at Winston-Salem State.
Trevor Willard, a transfer from Appalachian State, will enroll this fall at WSSU after spending one year in Boone.
Robert Massey, who is WSSU’s interim head coach, made the announcement on Friday.
"This young man has the ability to be a game changer for us,” Massey said about Willard, who signed with Army while at Reagan but ended up going to App State. “And we are glad that we got him here at WSSU."
Massey said that Marvin Bohannon, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, did the recruiting in luring Willard back home to Winston-Salem. Willard was on the roster for the Mountaineers in 2020 but didn’t play. He also had offers coming out of high school from N.C. A&T and Southern Miss.
Willard, who is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, will have four seasons of eligibility with the Rams,
Willard had a school-record 35 sacks in his career for the Raiders. In his senior season he had 96 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to making All-Conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A for the third straight season in 2019.
The Rams could likely have three Division I transfers in their starting lineup on the defensive line this fall. Christian Colon, a redshirt junior who is 6 feet 4 and 320 pounds, is a transfer from Colorado State. Dantrell Barkley, who is 6-4 and 285 pounds, transferred from Charlotte. The three will likely join Karron Jeter, a fifth-year senior and Mount Tabor graduate, as starters.
“We really like how the defensive line has come together through the transfers we have coming in,” Massey said last week. “That’s something we needed to improve on, and we feel like we are heading toward major improvement.”
Coach Josh McGee of Reagan, who is a former quarterback at WSSU who ranks third all-time in passing yards behind only Kam Smith and Tory Woodbury, said in December of 2019 that Willard was "the most dominant defensive linemen we've ever had."
