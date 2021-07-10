WSSU lands defensive lineman Trevor Willard, an App State transfer and former Reagan star

The all-time sacks leader in Reagan High School football history has landed at Winston-Salem State.

Trevor Willard, a transfer from Appalachian State, will enroll this fall at WSSU after spending one year in Boone.

Robert Massey, who is WSSU’s interim head coach, made the announcement on Friday.

"This young man has the ability to be a game changer for us,” Massey said about Willard, who signed with Army while at Reagan but ended up going to App State. “And we are glad that we got him here at WSSU."

Massey said that Marvin Bohannon, the Rams’ defensive coordinator, did the recruiting in luring Willard back home to Winston-Salem. Willard was on the roster for the Mountaineers in 2020 but didn’t play. He also had offers coming out of high school from N.C. A&T and Southern Miss.

Willard, who is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, will have four seasons of eligibility with the Rams,