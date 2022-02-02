WSSU loads up on local talent for its football program

Coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State promised that he and his staff would recruit more locally, and they tapped into the array high school talent in the Triad.
Massey signed five local players for this fall among a class of 15, and the common denominator of the local players signed is that they all come from winning programs.
Three of the five — quarterback Jahmier Slade, defensive back Nazir Graham and running back Noah Marshall — all were on state championship teams. Slade played for Dudley, while Graham played for East Forsyth and Marshall was part of Mount Tabor’s first state championship in school history last spring.
Running back Tre’von Hester also comes from a tradition-rich Page High School program. Before transferring to Page he played at Northeast Guilford. The fifth local player signed on Tuesday was David Eldridge, a defensive lineman from West Forsyth.
With this year’s recruiting class, it’s the most local players signed in at least the past 26 years at WSSU.
“A lot of these guys come from winning programs and that’s what we want,” said Massey, who has a four-year contract after being elevated from interim status in December. “Our focus was a lot more on schools around here, because there’s so much talent in our area.”
Massey said he and his assistants concentrated on an 80-mile radius, looking at high-school recruits to fill this class.
Last weekend the football program hosted close to 30 high school players, who had good seats for a basketball game at the Gaines Center against Livingstone.
“Our class has a lot of high-character guys who want to play football,” Massey said. “I can’t say enough about how hard my assistant coaches were out there looking. This is an important class in my estimation, because we’ve got to get us back to that championship level.”
While Massey will also look into the transfer portal and junior college players, his focus is on high-school talent. He would like his roster to have 70% high-school players he and his staff brings in and 30% transfers.
“That’s how you build this thing, through high-school recruits,” Massey said. “We want them in here learning how we do things and learning our system. We get them out of high school and we can get them stronger in the weight room and ready for the field right away.”
The Rams were 7-12 over the past two seasons with Massey as the interim head coach, but armed with a new contract and a young assistant coaching staff, Massey said he's confident.
“So what we did in today’s signing period was address the team needs: offensive line, running backs and quarterbacks," Massey said. "I think it was a good day."
The Rams have signed 15 players in this class, but Massey said he's got more scholarship money and will continue to recruit.
"We're not done," he said.
