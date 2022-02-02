WSSU loads up on local talent for its football program

Massey said he and his assistants concentrated on an 80-mile radius, looking at high-school recruits to fill this class.

Last weekend the football program hosted close to 30 high school players, who had good seats for a basketball game at the Gaines Center against Livingstone.

“Our class has a lot of high-character guys who want to play football,” Massey said. “I can’t say enough about how hard my assistant coaches were out there looking. This is an important class in my estimation, because we’ve got to get us back to that championship level.”

While Massey will also look into the transfer portal and junior college players, his focus is on high-school talent. He would like his roster to have 70% high-school players he and his staff brings in and 30% transfers.

“That’s how you build this thing, through high-school recruits,” Massey said. “We want them in here learning how we do things and learning our system. We get them out of high school and we can get them stronger in the weight room and ready for the field right away.”