WSSU looks ahead to next season after coming up short in CIAA Tournament semifinals

The Rams (19-7) have an outside shot at earning a Division II NCAA Tournament berth, but it’s likely they will turn their attention to next season.

What Hill and his assistant coaches (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) built for this season was rather remarkable as they plucked transfers Javonte Cooke (Mars Hill) and Cameron Campbell (Lincoln, Pa.) out of the deep transfer portal.

Blending those two, along with several other transfers, into a team that also has some talented youth (Samage Teel and Isaac Parson) means they should contend again next season.

“We’ve got two guys here (Campbell and Cooke) who came into this season with a group of 13 others and to come in and win the Southern Division in one year, we like that we did that,” Hill said. “And replacing these two guys will be something we’ll look at.”

The Rams will also be losing seniors Xavier Fennell, their best defender, and small forward Jon Hicklin, who were both part of the CIAA championship team two years ago.

In terms of recruiting the Rams are making a big effort toward the eastern part of the state. Teel and Parson are from eastern North Carolina, and incoming freshman Jeremy Dixon has signed.