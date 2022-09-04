WSSU loses 41-21 to Central State in its opening football game of the season

It might be a new season for Winston-Salem State but it had the same old problems with too many penalties and not enough offense in a 41-21 loss to Central State on Sunday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

In front of nearly 14,000 in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic the Rams had 15 penalties for 133 yards that were too much to overcome. They also had four turnovers against the Marauders, who were coming off a 1-9 season.

The Marauders also had their share of turnovers but the Rams failed to capitalize when it mattered most.

The most damaging barrage of penalties came in a drive in the third quarter when the Rams trailed just 27-21. The Marauders were forced to punt but on the punt the Rams were called for holding, and this gave the Marauders a first down. A few plays later the Marauders scored to make it 34-31.

On their next possession quarterback Richard Latimer of the Rams fumbled and the Marauders recovered deep in the Rams’ territory. The Marauders then scored for a 20-point lead.

The Rams had 133 yards in penalties and 133 passing yards as quarterbacks Richard Latimer and Dominique Graves led the attack. Late in the game Graves suffered a left leg injury and had to be helped off the field and his status for next week is unknown.

The game took more than four hours to complete as both teams combined for 30 penalties and seven turnovers.

In the first half the Marauders took a 21-14 lead.

East Carolina transfer Asa Barnes, a sophomore running back, had a good first half leading the Rams in rushing as he broke off several good runs. Andrew Hayes, the starter, also was productive in the first half.

Barnes had 19 carries for 107 yards and Latimer was 14 of 22 for 133 yards with two touchdowns and one interception but was sacked four times and fumbled twice. Graves was 0 for 4 passing and he also fumbled on the Rams' second possession of the game.

Latimer’s first throw was picked off and returned for a touchdown giving the Marauders a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Rams got their own pick six when Justin Fleming, a sophomore from Greensboro, intercepted quarterback Brandon Kyles and returned it 27 yards for a score to make it 14-7. Kyles wound up 26 of 41 passing for 277 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Rams tied the game at 14 when Latimer hit R.J. Mobley for a 23-yard touchdown as Mobley, a transfer from Wingate, leaped over a defender to make the catch. Late in the third quarter Mobley had a 43-yard touchdown catch. Both of Mobley’s touchdowns were on free plays after Central State’s defense jumped offside but by rule the play can continue.

The Marauders took the lead late in the half on a short touchdown run and led 21-14 at the break.

Fleming had two interceptions for the Rams in the first half and Jaylen Gullatte had another one as Kyles gave the Rams plenty of help by throwing the three interceptions in the first half.

Central State had four turnovers in the first half and WSSU had two turnovers and each team also had its share of penalties.

WSSU be on the road for the second straight week with a game at N.C. Central on Saturday at 6 p.m.

WSSU 7 7 7 0 - 21

Central State 14 7 13 7 - 41

C – Hines 7 pass from Kyles (Chaires kick)

C – Mack interception return (Chaires kick)

W – Fleming interception return (Esparza kick)

W – Mobley 23 pass from Latimer (Esparza kick)

C – Dina 3 run (Chaires kick)

C – Hollins 13 pass from Kyles (kick blocked)

W – Mobley 43 pass from Latimer (Esparza kick)

C – Kennebrew 2 run (Chaires kick)

C – Lowe 21 pass from Kyles (Chaires kick)

A – 13,989