WSSU loses 67-50 to Indiana (Pa.) on Sunday in Clarion Tournament in Pennsylvania

Indiana (Pa.), which ended last season ranked third overall and was 33-3 in Division II, beat Winston-Salem State 67-50 at the Clarion Tournament in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana (Pa.) shot 45% from the field and were 8 of 10 from the free throw line as it handed WSSU its first loss of the season. The Rams are 1-1 after winning their opener against Clarion on Saturday.

The Rams shot just 31% and guard Jon Hicklin was just 1 of 10 from the field. Guards Issac Parson and Samage Teel combined to go 7 of 22 from the field.

Jaylen Alston led the Rams with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Teel had nine points and four steals and Parson added eight points, two blocks and three steals.

Shawndale Jones led Indiana (Pa.) with 20 points and three steals and Ethan Porterfield added 19 points and two blocks.

Indiana (Pa.) opened this season ranked third in both major NCAA DII men's basketball polls and was ranked No. 1 in the Division II SIDA Preseason Atlantic Region Rankings. The Crimson returned four starters from last season's team.

The Rams will play on Wednesday night at Clinton College in Rock Hill, S.C.