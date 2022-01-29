WSSU men feed off Gaines Center crowd to make stunning comeback to beat Livingstone

The Rams, sparked by Isaac Parson (12 points, four assists), Jon Hicklin (12 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Javonte Cooke (24 points) along with the steady play of Xavier Fennell (nine points, seven rebounds) made all the right plays in the final three minutes.

Both teams shot 48%, and the Blue Bears had a 12-point lead midway through the second half. Eventually, the Rams started moving the ball better on offense and when Cooke got a dunk with 2:35 to go the Rams led for the first time at 68-66.

They never trailed again.

The Blue Bears dominated on the boards to the tune of 45-30 but it didn’t matter. With the crowd getting lathered up and being as loud as its been in the Gaines Center since the pre-COVID-19 days, the Blue Bears couldn’t withstand the heat - and the smoke.

“The moves Isaac made, the stuff Jon did, the stuff Samage (Teel) did, those were the big things that happened in the second half and that was the difference,” Hill said to his players.

The Rams (4-1 Southern Division, 13-5) pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Bears (4-1, 9-5).

Hicklin said the atmosphere helped the Rams carry them to the win.