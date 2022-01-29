WSSU men feed off Gaines Center crowd to make stunning comeback to beat Livingstone

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. isn’t so advanced in age that he doesn’t listen to what his players at Winston-Salem State are referring to when they talk about “bringing the smoke.”
Whatever it means, Hill will take it especially after the unbelievable comeback over Livingstone in front of 1,000 fans made up of mostly students at the Gaines Center on Saturday afternoon.
The “smoke” came in the final four minutes of a 76-70 win that was played at a high level. But that’s what you get in the CIAA in late January and February when rivals tangle.
As Hill and his players retreated to their locker room, the players tossed water on each other and tried not to get Hill’s sports coat too wet.
“I can’t say enough about how you guys stuck to the game plan,” Hill said after getting soaked as he addressed his players. “I’m so proud of the way you guys handled everything they threw at us tonight.”
Hill and his assistant coaches, Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson, turned into mad scientists in the second half, trying just about every defense against the hot-shooting Blue Bears. But Darrus Maddox, a senior transfer from N.C. A&T, tormented the Rams with his shooting as he scored 17 points but ended up missing his final three shots.
The Rams, sparked by Isaac Parson (12 points, four assists), Jon Hicklin (12 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Javonte Cooke (24 points) along with the steady play of Xavier Fennell (nine points, seven rebounds) made all the right plays in the final three minutes.
Both teams shot 48%, and the Blue Bears had a 12-point lead midway through the second half. Eventually, the Rams started moving the ball better on offense and when Cooke got a dunk with 2:35 to go the Rams led for the first time at 68-66.
They never trailed again.
The Blue Bears dominated on the boards to the tune of 45-30 but it didn’t matter. With the crowd getting lathered up and being as loud as its been in the Gaines Center since the pre-COVID-19 days, the Blue Bears couldn’t withstand the heat - and the smoke.
“The moves Isaac made, the stuff Jon did, the stuff Samage (Teel) did, those were the big things that happened in the second half and that was the difference,” Hill said to his players.
The Rams (4-1 Southern Division, 13-5) pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Bears (4-1, 9-5).
Hicklin said the atmosphere helped the Rams carry them to the win.
“Man, it was great to see the support and it was a high-level game,” Hicklin said. “We just buckled down on defense there toward the end.”
The Rams were without second-leading scorer Cam Campbell, Alexander Reed and freshman center Cyrille Diop. Campbell, who is averaging 12 points a game, missed his second straight game and Diop, who is no longer listed on WSSU’s roster, missed his third straight game. Reed and Campbell are both graduate transfers but no reason was given as to why they didn’t play.
The Rams have won six of their last seven games and won again with just 10 players in uniform.
That championship grind
There’s no question that WSSU is a contender for another CIAA championship.
The Rams are the defending champions from 2019-20 season and Hill likes what he’s seen so far.
“I think we are deeper,” Hill said comparing this team to the championship team. “We are getting there but we’re still a work in progress.”
About the only adversity the Rams have faced as after a five-game win streak was snapped last weekend at Fayetteville State.
“We got out of what we do best and Fayetteville made us pay,” Hill said. “And I think that was a case where us coaches are talking but they had won five in a row and were just kind of thinking it was all going to happen easily.”
J.C. Smith pulled a fast one
Hill couldn’t help but laugh when asked about the 80-79 win in overtime at Johnson C. Smith last week.
School officials decided to let J.C. Smith students into the game but nobody else could come for what they called COVID-19 reasons.
“They definitely had a homecourt advantage,” Hill said about the game in Charlotte. “But I think that win for us was a big stepping stone this season because we got it done.”
Usually the game at Brayboy Gym draws a large contingent of WSSU fans from the Charlotte area that fills out the section behind the bench.
“That wasn’t there this time,” Hill said about the support. “So it was just our team against everybody else at Brayboy. But I was proud of our resilience.”
Cooke loves life in the CIAA
Cooke had one of his best games of his only season with the Rams in the win over Johnson C. Smith. Picking up the slack in the absence of Cameron Campbell, who didn’t play against the Golden Bulls, he had 29 points.
Cooke, who is a graduate transfer from Mars Hill, said he loved playing at Brayboy Gym.
“It had a great atmosphere,” he said. “It’s been fun (in the CIAA) and I wish I would have gotten here earlier in my career.”
Cooke is averaging a team-best 15.3 points per game and is a candidate for player of the year in the conference. He’s one of the conference’s top shooters at 6-foot-5 and is shooting 47% taking a majority of his shots from 3-point range.
WSSU women pick up win
WSSU’s women had little trouble beating Livingstone 72-54 for a key Southern Division win on Saturday afternoon.
Amaya Tucker led the way for the Rams (3-2 Southern Division, 9-7 overall) with 18 points, four assists and four steals. Kennidi Simmons came off the bench to score 13 points and had six re-bounds and Kendra Ross added 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We were disappointed in our performance the other night n the loss to Johnson C. Smith so we wanted to come out and get this one,” Tucker said.
The Rams shot just 35% from the field and were just 4 of 13 on 3-point attempts but enjoyed a 47-38 advantage in rebounding.
Daijah Turner had 15 points for the Blue Bears (0-5, 3-14) and Jamiah Lane added 10 points.
Looking ahead
Both teams will have a quick turnaround to Monday night at the Gaines Center with the women playing Bowie State at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m. It will be third game in six days for both WSSU teams.
336-727-4081