WSSU men lose 62-51 to Virginia Union in CIAA opener; women's game canceled

Winston-Salem State, the defending CIAA champion, lost 62-51 at Virginia Union on Thursday night at Barco-Stevens Hall in its CIAA opener.

The Panthers improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the CIAA. The Rams fell to 6-3 overall and 0-1 in the CIAA.

The Panthers also beat the Rams earlier this season 59-55 in the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament.

Robert Osborne led the way for the Panthers with 14 points and Tyriek Railey added 12 points.

Javonte Cooke led the Rams with 15 points and Isaac Person came off the bench to scored 12 points. The Rams shot 34 percent from the field and from the foul line were just 8 of 17.

The women’s game, which was scheduled for 5:30 p.m., was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Virginia Union women’s team.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said they made adjustments with their travel schedule once the decision was made that the Panthers’ couldn't play.

According to the CIAA rules regarding COVID-19 this season, the Rams were given the victory and improved to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the CIAA. The Panthers fell to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the CIAA.