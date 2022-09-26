WSSU men third in CIAA preseason basketball coaches poll; Women are picked to finish sixth in league play

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team, which returns three starters, was picked to finish third overall in the preseason CIAA coaches’ poll.

The Rams finished 19-7 last season but lost to Virginia Union in the CIAA Tournament.

Fayetteville State, the defending champions, were picked first followed by Virginia Union.

The Broncos were picked first in the Southern Division followed by the Rams.

Guard Jonathan Hicklin, a fifth-year senior at WSSU, was picked on the All-CIAA preseason team along with sophomore guard Isaac Parson. Also making it from WSSU was 6-10 center Nate Springs, who is a transfer from Kennesaw State.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said earlier this month this is the most talent he’s had in his time at WSSU.

“We have a chance to be very good and it’s about chemistry,” said Hill, who has won a CIAA title and a Southern Division title since arriving at WSSU. “We may be a little bigger (thanks to another key transfer in 6-10 Jaylon Gibson of N.C. State) but it’s going all start for us on the defensive side.”

The Rams will open their season with an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum.

The WSSU women were predicted to finish sixth overall and and third in the Southern Division behind Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State.

Making the All-CIAA preseason team for the Rams was Amaya Tucker, a Reagan graduate who has been a three-year starter for Coach L’Tona Lamonte.

The Rams will open their season on Oct. 30 at Wake Forest at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum. Admission to the exhibition game is free.