WSSU men third in CIAA preseason basketball coaches poll; Women are picked to finish sixth in league play

  • John Dell

Rams going through preseason conditioning and practice before Oct. 15

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team, which returns three starters, was picked to finish third overall in the preseason CIAA coaches’ poll.

The Rams finished 19-7 last season but lost to Virginia Union in the CIAA Tournament.

Fayetteville State, the defending champions, were picked first followed by Virginia Union.

The Broncos were picked first in the Southern Division followed by the Rams.

Jon Hicklin was selected on the All-CIAA preseason team as voted on by the conference coaches.

Guard Jonathan Hicklin, a fifth-year senior at WSSU, was picked on the All-CIAA preseason team along with sophomore guard Isaac Parson. Also making it from WSSU was 6-10 center Nate Springs, who is a transfer from Kennesaw State.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said earlier this month this is the most talent he’s had in his time at WSSU.

“We have a chance to be very good and it’s about chemistry,” said Hill, who has won a CIAA title and a Southern Division title since arriving at WSSU. “We may be a little bigger (thanks to another key transfer in 6-10 Jaylon Gibson of N.C. State) but it’s going all start for us on the defensive side.”

The Rams will open their season with an exhibition game on Nov. 1 at Wake Forest at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum.

Claflin Winston-Salem State women's basketball

Winston-Salem State's Amaya Tucker was voted on the All-CIAA preseason team. She's been a three-year starter for the women's team and Coach L'Tona Lamonte.

The WSSU women were predicted to finish sixth overall and and third in the Southern Division behind Johnson C. Smith and Fayetteville State.

Making the All-CIAA preseason team for the Rams was Amaya Tucker, a Reagan graduate who has been a three-year starter for Coach L’Tona Lamonte.

The Rams will open their season on Oct. 30 at Wake Forest at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum. Admission to the exhibition game is free.

CIAA Women's Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Lincoln (PA) University (7)

2. Elizabeth City State University (3)

3. Johnson C. Smith University (2)

4. Bowie State University

5. Fayetteville State University

6. Winston-Salem State University

7. Virginia Union University

t-8. Claflin University

t-8. Livingstone College

10. Virginia State University

11. Shaw University

12. Saint Augustine's University

Note: First place votes in parentheses

CIAA Preseason Coaches Men's Poll

1. Fayetteville State University (6)

2. Virginia Union University (3)

3. Winston-Salem State University (1)

4. Virginia State University

5. Bowie State University (1)

6. Lincoln (PA) University

7. Shaw University

8. Livingstone College

9. Johnson C. Smith University

10. Elizabeth City State University

11. Claflin University

12. Saint Augustine's University

Note: First place votes in parenthesis

All-CIAA Preseason Women's Team

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith

Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State

Ny Langley, Virginia Union

Andresia Alexander, Livingstone

Taniah Johnson, Virginia Union

Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State

Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State

Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State

Katerra Myers, Bowie State

Destiny Coleman, Claflin

Breanna Price, Claflin

Le’Zarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

All-CIAA Preseason Men's Team

Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State

Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State

Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union

Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State

Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State

Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State

Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

Khyree Temple, Livingstone

James Love III, Virginia State

Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State

