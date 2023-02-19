There’s no dread or disappointment as Winston-Salem State heads to the CIAA Tournament not exactly firing on all cylinders.

The Rams, who lost three of their final four games in rugged conference play, will have to regroup in Baltimore if they want to win the championship for the second time in three seasons. The good news is three players – Jon Hicklin, Jaylen Alston and Jaylin Parker – all have championship rings and were part of that 2020 CIAA championship that was won in Charlotte.

“It’s wide open and anybody can win it, including us,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said as he looked ahead. “No matter what happened in the regular-season every coach is going to preach that they are 0-0. We’re the same way.”

The Rams are coming of a momentum-building win against Livingstone on Saturday at Joel Coliseum. Hill is hoping that the complete effort they showed on Saturday will translate this week in Baltimore.

The pairings for the tournament came out Sunday morning and the Rams, who are the fifth seed, will play on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore against 12th-seeded St. Aug’s. The Rams beat the Falcons twice in the regular-season.

To win the tournament the Rams, as the fifth-seed, will have to win four straight games in four days to win the school's 13th CIAA title. If the Rams get past the Falcons they will play fourth-seeded Claflin on Thursday. Claflin swept the Rams twice in the regular-season.

Hill said there’s no one thing that’s been glaring for his team other than a lack of focus during key moments in games.

“I think it’s been a long season and every game has been intense but whether it’s defending the ball screen or guarding a shooter or the slasher we’ve not been as focused as we need to be," said Hill who won a CIAA title with Shaw and with WSSU.

A perfect example was in the overtime loss to Johnson C. Smith last week when the Rams trailed by 14 but rallied and nearly stole one at Brayboy Gym.

“I knew we would come back and we did but then you use up so much emotion and we lacked some focus in the overtime and it cost us,” Hill said.

What also hasn’t helped the Rams this season are injuries. The two 6-foot-10 transfers, Nate Springs and leading scorer Jaylon Gibson, have been banged up. Springs needed knee surgery early in the year and is just getting healthy again and Gibson will likely need hand surgery after the season.

“I’m not going to use injuries as excuses,” Hill said. “We’ve had some good moments in the regular-season and have done some good things. I thought there were some encouraging things even in the losses.”

Midway through the season the Rams were ranked in the top 10 in the Atlantic Region but only Virginia Union and Virginia State are ranked in the region. The winner of the CIAA Tournament gets the automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament and the Rams only way to get there would be to win it all in Baltimore.

As for looking ahead to what the Rams have to do better Hill was succinct in his answer.

“We’ve just got to play better,” he said.

The Rams have won 12 CIAA titles in the long history of the tournament.

WSSU women going for first title

There’s no hiding the fact from her team that WSSU’s women’s program has never won the CIAA title. Coach L’Tona Lamonte, a former player for the Rams and a graduate, has told her players many times about the lack of a CIAA title.

“I’ve stopped practice (at the Gaines Center) when things aren’t going too well and I’ll have them all look up at the rafters and I can show them,” Lamonte said. “There are CIAA banners for the men’s team but not for the women. It’s our goal to change that.”

The Rams come into the CIAA Tournament having won three of their last four and Lamonte hopes to get at least two of her key players back from injury.

“It’s wide open,” Lamonte said about the tournament contenders. “Fayetteville State and Lincoln (Pa.) are sort of out front of everybody else but we’ve played them pretty tough so we’re excited about what’s ahead in Baltimore.”

The WSSU women, who drew the third seed, will open the tournament Thursday against the winner of the Shaw-Claflin game. Thursday’s game will be noon.

One player who the Rams won’t get back is center Erin Hall, who underwent successful surgery last week after breaking her ankle in a game against Claflin on Feb. 9 at the Gaines Center.

Hall, an East Forsyth graduate, has been lost for the season but Lamonte is hopeful about her return next season.

“Erin is doing OK and recovering from her surgery,” Lamonte said. “It was a tough injury she suffered and we were all stunned by what we saw. But Erin is doing OK and she’s in our thoughts and prayers and she knows that.”

As for making a run in the tournament and winning that elusive women’s title, Lamonte said it’s all about health. They were down to seven healthy players on Saturday afternoon in a win over Livingstone at Joel Coliseum.

“I like that we don’t play until Thursday,” she said. “We just have to see who is available to play so health will sort of dictate how long we are in Baltimore. I do like the fight in my team and we’ve showed that all season.”

PHOTOS: WSSU men, women win doubleheader over Livingstone in the regular season finale at Joel Coliseum