WSSU men's basketball schedule has plenty of challenges for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and the defending CIAA champions

Winston-Salem State, the defending CIAA champions in men’s basketball, has its schedule that will give Coach Cleo Hill Jr. something to point to.

“I’m glad we can show the guys what’s ahead,” Hill said about the schedule that starts with two exhibition games against Duke (Oct. 30) and Wake Forest (Nov. 5).

Hill said that once the Rams (the winners of the CIAA for the 2018-19 season) get done with their two exhibition games the rest of the schedule should be a little easier.

“I thought this schedule gives us a lot of freedom and one of my assistants (Ricky Wilson) helped work this out so we like it,” Hill said. “And I was gung-ho to play in the Chris Paul tournament in Connecticut because that’s a big deal.”