WSSU men's basketball team gets late basket by Javonte Cook to beat Wheeling University 66-65

Winston-Salem State's Javonte Cook hit a shot with two seconds left in a 66-65 win over Wheeling University on Saturday afternoon in a game played at West Liberty in West Virginia.

The Rams led 34-32 at halftime and improved to 1-1 on the season.

Jordan Reid led Wheeling with 17 points and seven rebounds and Andrew Taylor added 15 points as he went 9 of 11 on free-throw attempts. Jarett Haines chipped in with 13 points.

Jon Hicklin led the Rams with 18 points and five rebounds with Cooke scored 17 points. Isaac Person and Cyrille Diop each added seven points as the Rams shot 44% from the field but were only 3 of 18 on 3-point attempts.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said playing in the tournament at West Liberty was a great way to start the season.

"Playing against and watching teams that have a winning tradition of playing in the NCAA tournament was big for us," Hill said. "We got steady play from Isaac Parsons at point guard and great interior play from post players Diop and (Shamon) Jackson. This was a huge regional win for our program."

The Rams will play at Clark Atlanta on Wednesday night before their home opener on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Carolina University at the Gaines Center.