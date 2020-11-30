WSSU men's basketball team halts practices; women's team returns this week

When it became apparent that Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team would not play games in December, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. sent his team home for the holidays.
The Rams will take most of December off and return to campus Dec. 27 for a few more practices before their scheduled conference opener Jan. 9 at Virginia Union.
Since the semester ended last week, Hill and his staff decided to stop practicing.
“I was excited about how everything was going in practice,” Hill said of the Rams' three weeks. “But with us not playing any games in December, it didn’t make sense to stay on campus and practice. So this way they could all get home and be with their families for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas.”
Before the players headed home, they shopped for two families for Thanksgiving. Hill and assistant coaches Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson helped deliver the meals, ensuring the families had complete dinners. Hill was proud that his players committed to the community service.
“With the assistance of Ms. Brittany Ward and the help of the 'Experience in Self Reliance' program, we were able to bless two families for the holiday,” Hill said. “The families were very appreciative, and the surprise on their faces was priceless.”
WSSU will not allow spectators into the Gaines Center, and that’s likely at all CIAA schools. And while the CIAA rolled out a schedule starting in January for men's and women's teams, they're subject to change.
“We know that with this virus,” Hill said. “We just have to wait and see (if we play this season).”
While Division I has started its season in large part because of television contracts, the CIAA is taking a cautious approach. Lincoln (Pa.) is the only CIAA men’s team to have played, winning two non-conference games.
“The team or school that manages this virus the best has a chance to be on top,” Hill said this month. “I haven’t heard of anybody who won’t play in the CIAA. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen where a school might opt out for the season.”
Hill has had a chance during practices to mix his eight newcomers with the seven returning players from his CIAA championship team. While starters Jaylen Alston, Justice Kithcart and Jon Hicklin are back, the way the Rams play will be different.
Hill said Xavier Fennell, who had off-season shoulder surgery, will run on his own and should be ready to participate when practices resume in late December.
“We’ll just see how it all goes when we do get back,” Hill said. “I do think we’ll have enough practices to get ready for that first game at Virginia Union.”
Meanwhile, the WSSU women’s team has taken a different approach. While the Rams did practice six times in November, they are back this week for a two-week stretch before heading for Christmas break.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte said she hoped to create a mini-bubble for her two weeks of practice.
“That’s our plan,” Lamonte said. “We’ll have some more practices then they’ll go home for Christmas and be back at the end of December.”
The challenge, Lamonte says, is the uncertainly of what might happen with the conference schedule.
The conference chancellors and presidents were set to have another vote to determine whether the conference would play those scheduled games, Lamonte said.
“We did hear there was going to be a vote but we’re not sure exactly when,” Lamonte said.
Lamonte said her team would need to get into better shape.
“Our first practice was terrible, but I thought our second one was a lot better so it’s been a mixture of good and bad,” Lamonte said.
Lamonte said she’s more worried about the virus' effects on players and their families.
“One of my assistant coaches has a 4-month-old baby, so we are concerned about a lot of things as this virus continues,” Lamonte said. “I know the girls want to play, and they’ve talked about being all in, but we have to make sure it’s safe to play.”
