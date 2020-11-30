WSSU men's basketball team halts practices; women's team returns this week

When it became apparent that Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team would not play games in December, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. sent his team home for the holidays.

The Rams will take most of December off and return to campus Dec. 27 for a few more practices before their scheduled conference opener Jan. 9 at Virginia Union.

Since the semester ended last week, Hill and his staff decided to stop practicing.

“I was excited about how everything was going in practice,” Hill said of the Rams' three weeks. “But with us not playing any games in December, it didn’t make sense to stay on campus and practice. So this way they could all get home and be with their families for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas.”

Before the players headed home, they shopped for two families for Thanksgiving. Hill and assistant coaches Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson helped deliver the meals, ensuring the families had complete dinners. Hill was proud that his players committed to the community service.

“With the assistance of Ms. Brittany Ward and the help of the 'Experience in Self Reliance' program, we were able to bless two families for the holiday,” Hill said. “The families were very appreciative, and the surprise on their faces was priceless.”