WSSU men's basketball team halts practicing, but hopes to be back together in late December

The Rams, the defending CIAA champions, are hopeful that the season will go on, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty. It’s already been determined that WSSU will not allow spectators into the Gaines Center for games and that’s likely the case for the rest of the CIAA schools as well.

While the CIAA rolled out a schedule starting in January for both the men and the women, those schedules are set in sand.

“Things can change and we know that with this virus,” Hill said. “We just have to wait and see (if we play this season).”

While Division I has started its season thanks in large part because of television contracts, the CIAA is taking a cautious approach. The only CIAA men’s team that has played games so far is Lincoln (Pa.) and its 2-0 in nonconference games.

“The team or school that manages this virus the best has a chance to be on top,” Hill said earlier this month. “I haven’t heard of anybody who won’t play in the CIAA. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen where a school might opt out for the season.”

Because he’s had a few practices it gave Hill a chance to mix his eight newcomers with the seven returning players. While three starters (Jaylen Alston, Justice Kithcart and Jon Hicklin) return the way the Rams play will be different.