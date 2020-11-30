WSSU men's basketball team halts practicing, but hopes to be back together in late December

When it became apparent that Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team would not be playing games in December as the pandemic rolls on, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. sent his team home for the holidays.
The Rams will take most of the month of December off, and will return to campus on Dec. 27 to get a few more practices in before their scheduled conference opener on Jan. 9 at Virginia Union.
Since the semester ended last week Hill and his staff made the decision to stop practicing.
“I was excited about how everything was going in practice,” Hill said about the three weeks of practice the Rams went through. “But with us not playing any games in December it didn’t make sense to stay on campus and practice. So this way they could all get home and be with their families for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas.”
Before the players headed home, however, they went shopping for two local families for Thanksgiving. Hill and his two assistant coaches (Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson) helped deliver the meals. The community service was something that Hill said he was proud that his players committed to.
The two families had a complete Thanksgiving dinner in time for the holiday.
“With the assistance of Ms. Brittany Ward and the help of the 'Experience in Self Reliance' program, we were able to bless two families for the holiday,” Hill said. “The families were very appreciative and the surprise on their faces was priceless.”
The Rams, the defending CIAA champions, are hopeful that the season will go on, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty. It’s already been determined that WSSU will not allow spectators into the Gaines Center for games and that’s likely the case for the rest of the CIAA schools as well.
While the CIAA rolled out a schedule starting in January for both the men and the women, those schedules are set in sand.
“Things can change and we know that with this virus,” Hill said. “We just have to wait and see (if we play this season).”
While Division I has started its season thanks in large part because of television contracts, the CIAA is taking a cautious approach. The only CIAA men’s team that has played games so far is Lincoln (Pa.) and its 2-0 in nonconference games.
“The team or school that manages this virus the best has a chance to be on top,” Hill said earlier this month. “I haven’t heard of anybody who won’t play in the CIAA. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen where a school might opt out for the season.”
Because he’s had a few practices it gave Hill a chance to mix his eight newcomers with the seven returning players. While three starters (Jaylen Alston, Justice Kithcart and Jon Hicklin) return the way the Rams play will be different.
Hill said the good news was that Xavier Fennell, who had off-season shoulder surgery, was getting healthier and was about to be cleared to run. Hill said Fennell will do some running on his own and could be back to 100% by the time practice starts back up in late December.
“We’ll just see how it all goes when we do get back,” Hill said. “I do think we’ll have enough practices to get ready for that first game at Virginia Union.”
Meanwhile the WSSU women’s team took a different approach. While it did practice a few times in November, the Rams will be back this week for a two-week stretch before heading for Christmas break.
L’Tona Lamonte, the women’s coach of the Rams, said she hopes to create a mini bubble for her two weeks of practice.
“That’s our plan,” Lamonte said. “We’ll have some more practices then they’ll go home for Christmas and be back at the end of December.”
The challenge, Lamonte says, is the uncertainly of what might happen with the conference schedule.
The conference chancellors and presidents were set to have another vote to determine if the conference will play those scheduled games, according to Lamonte.
“We did hear there was going to be a vote but we’re not sure exactly when,” Lamonte said about the fate of this season.
Lamonte said her team had about six practices.
“Our first practice was terrible, but I thought our second one was a lot better so it’s been a mixture of good and bad,” Lamonte said. “But one thing I’m concerned about is we have to get into better shape.”
Lamonte said she’s more worried about off-the-court issues with the virus and how it’s affecting her players and their families.
“One of my assistant coaches has a 4-month-old baby so we are concerned about a lot of things as this virus continues,” Lamonte said. “I know the girls want to play, and they’ve talked about being all in, but we have to make sure it’s safe to play.”
