Winston-Salem State has lost another starter to the transfer portal in men’s basketball.

Jaylon Gibson, an All-CIAA center who played last season and helped the Rams win the CIAA championship, has entered the portal. He made the announcement Sunday morning on social media.

Gibson, who transferred from N.C. State, was a key player in the run to the title as he started every game.

The Rams finished 21-9 under Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. and Gibson averaged a team-best 12.3 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. He led the Rams in blocked shots with 26 and was 4 for 9 on 3-point attempts.

"Jaylon was a joy to coach and to be around," Hill said. "The Ramily wishes him and his family all the best as he continues his academic and athletic journey."

The Rams also lost starting guard Samage Teel to the portal. Teel has committed to play for Division I Presbyterian and he would have two seasons of eligibility left.

Gibson, who played one season with the Wolfpack, has two seasons of eligibility left.

Early on last season Gibson hurt his right hand and could have underwent surgery but decided to play through it.

When the Rams lost in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament to Indiana (Pa.) all five starters were expected to come back. But now two of them have decided to transfer.

The other three starters back will be Jaylen Alston, Isaac Parson and K.C. Shaw. The other top players who have exhausted their eligibility were Jon Hicklin and Xavier Fennell.

The Rams did pick up a commitment from Dalyn Brandon, a 6-foot-5 wing from Baltimore who played two seasons at Allegany Community College. He averaged 8.8 points per game last season and started 24 of 26 games as a freshman. He will have three years of eligibility when he enrolls this fall at WSSU.