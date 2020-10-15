WSSU men's basketball team takes advantage of early voting on campus at Anderson Center

Most of Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team did their part as early voting began at the Anderson Center.

“We waited a long time but it was a good experience, and as a team we kind of talked about a lot of things as we were moving in line,” freshman Isaac Parson said. “It’s our civic duty to vote, and being able to do it right on campus was also good.”

For Parson, for most of the Rams and for most college students, this will be their first times voting in a presidential election.

And with the convenience of a voting site on campus, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. said: “There are no excuses.”

Hill and assistant coaches Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson made sure the team was registered to vote this week. Then they all met at the Gaines Center on Thursday morning before walking over to the Anderson Center right before 8 a.m.

“It’s a great lesson in democracy and getting out to vote,” Hill said. “The guys were into it and realize the importance of voting.”

Of his 15 players, Hill said just three were not eligible to vote in North Carolina. Freshman Abnar Muhammad is from Chicago, Rasheen Merlin is from Maryland, and Cyrille Diop is from Paris.