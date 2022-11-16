WSSU men's team rolls to 88-69 road win against Clinton College

Winston-Salem State’s men’s team cruised to an 88-69 win over Clinton College in Rock Hill, S.C. on Wednesday night.

The Rams improved to 2-1 on the season while Clinton fell to 3-2 overall.

Jaylon Gibson, a 6-foot-10 center transfer from N.C. State, dominated on the inside with 27 points as he hit 11 of 12 shots from the field. He also had five rebounds. Jaylen Alston had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Samage Teel, making his first start at point guard, had 12 points and four assists to go along with two steals with just one turnover.

Also hitting double figures was Isaac Parson with 12 points.

The Rams shot 57% for the game and were 12 of 14 on free-throw attempts. All 11 players who saw action scored for the Rams.

The Rams will play in Harlem, N.Y., on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Jefferson University in the Harlem Renaissance Classic.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will also get a chance to bring his team to New Jersey on the way to New York for a practice. The Rams will practice at Essex County College, where the gym is named after Hill’s father, Cleo Sr.

Cleo Sr., who was a junior college coach there, is a WSSU graduate and one of Coach Clarence "Big House" Gaines' first star players. Cleo Sr. died in August of 2015 and Cleo Jr. said getting a chance to bring his team there for a practice is something he’s been looking forward to for a long time.

The school named the gym after Cleo Sr. last summer.

WSSU women roll at home

In the women’s home opener at the refurbished Gaines Center, WSSU rolled to a 72-49 victory to improve to 2-1. The court got a fresh set of paint complete with Clarence "Big House" Gaines signature near midcourt and the women's team got to play on it first.

Amaya Tucker led the Rams with 27 points in 26 minutes and point guard Jainaya Jones had 19 points, six assists as she went 7 of 8 from the field. Hadiya Balser added eight points and five rebounds.

The Rams shot 50% from the field but had 16 turnovers.

“We got off to a slow start but finally got it going toward the middle of the first quarter,” said Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams. “I liked our energy for the most part and we have 11 new girls on the team and this was the first time playing in a packed gym at the Gaines Center.”

The Rams will play at USC Aiken on Saturday at 2 p.m.