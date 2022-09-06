WSSU-N.C. Central will renew one of the best HBCU's rivalries on Saturday in Durham

There’s nothing like a rivalry game to get fan bases talking and Winston-Salem State and N.C. Central coming together means one thing – a likely packed stadium on Saturday night at O’Kelly-Riddick in Durham.

The two rivals, who will complete a two-game series on Saturday, need to play every year but that doesn’t happen for various reasons. Still, it’s one of those games that gets circled on the calendar by both schools.

“It’s always been a great rivalry,” Coach Robert Massey of WSSU said. “It’s a love-hate relationship and when we are on the field they can’t stand us and we can’t stand them.”

Massey, who played for the Eagles and graduated and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, remembers in the glory days of the CIAA when both schools were a part of the CIAA.

“When I was there in 1987 we played against them on BET (Network) and we played at N.C. Central and there were about 15,000 there and they won 22-21,” Massey said. “And that’s why I always joke they stole one from us but then they went on to win the conference that year.”

Trei Oliver, who like Massey is a former player at N.C. Central, played in the rivalry back in the late 1990’s. In fact both Massey and Oliver served on the same staff several years ago under Rod Broadway at N.C. Central.

“When I was in school it was as big as the North Carolina A&T rivalry,” Oliver said. “And we were in the same conference back then. I don’t know what the student-athletes are doing with it now because of the change of conference and us being (Division I Football Championship Subdivision) and them being Division II.

“But I know as far as the fans are concerned it’s still a huge rivalry and our guys have to understand the importance of this game.”

Oliver said just because there’s a disparity in scholarships the Eagles can’t take the Rams lightly.

“We will not underestimate these folks,” Oliver said. “When they come in here we know they're going to be ready to roll, and we have to match their intensity level.”

According to Kyle Serba, an assistant athletics director at N.C. Central, the two schools are discussions for future games. Saturday’s game will end a two-year contract.

Oliver said he hopes the game with WSSU will be played in future years.

“I would definitely love to play Winston,” Oliver said. “I would love to play these schools that were within our radius. When you look at budget and budget restrictions, I would say that it helps with the gate. I don't want to go all the way up to New Hampshire again to go play somebody when we can play somebody within our region…. It’s great for us to pack our stadium with going the traditional route.”

Dominique Graves status

Dominque Graves, who started at quarterback for WSSU in its loss to Central State on Sunday night, is in a walking boot and is doubtful for Saturday’s game. He suffered an injury early in the game, according to Massey, but then was hurt in the fourth quarter on a non-contact play when he tried to sprint up field on a quarterback draw.

“He’s in a boot right now,” Massey said. “He’s getting an MRI today so we’ll see. I’m pretty sure he won’t play this week.”

Graves, who has graduated and is playing in his final season, came back to help the Rams try and win the CIAA title.

“We’ll get that MRI and then figure out what to do, but I hate it for him,” Massey said.

Kam Smith, who is WSSU's offensive coordinator, said moving up to the No. 2 spot at quarterback behind Richard Latimer will be freshman Jahmier Slade, who is from Greensboro and is a graduate of Dudley.

Max U’Ren finding playing time

Oliver has loved the development so far of Max U’Ren, a redshirt freshman linebacker from Winston-Salem who had five tackles in the win over N.C. A&T last week. U’Ren, a former star at Mount Tabor, was redshirted last season.

“Max came in as a walk-on and ended up earning a scholarship and he’s in the rotation,” Oliver said. “We play play quite a few linebackers back there. So he has a great feel of the defense and he’s really pretty much a quarterback out there for the defense. He’s come a long way since his freshman year.”

Another local player making a big impact on the Eagles is junior defensive back Khalil Baker (East Forsyth) who was named defensive player of the week in the MEAC. He had five tackles and an interception in their win over N.C. A&T on Saturday night.

Two N.C. Central alums facing each other

Trei Oliver says back when he was player Robert Massey used to visit N.C. Central when Massey was playing in the NFL. Oliver said he and his family are close to Massey and his family.

“He played on probably the second best secondary to come to out of Central,” Oliver said. “I'm not going tell you what the first one was…. We’ve remained friends so we’ve known each other for 25 years and we talk all the time.”

Massey said he’s been impressed with how Oliver has excelled in his short time as head coach of N.C. Central.

“That’s my guy because we both worked under Broadway (at N.C. Central),” Massey said. “I’ve known him for a long time and I wish him nothing but the best except for this Saturday.”